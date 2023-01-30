Read full article on original website
BBC
Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich
Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 22 - February 3rd To 5th
All the action from Gameweek 22 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Wolves at Molineux.
Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
SB Nation
Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day
As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
BBC
Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks
Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...
Report Claims Manchester United Among Teams Still Involved In European Super League
A new report has claimed that Manchester United are one of the many teams still involved in the European Super League.
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
SB Nation
Chelsea take full advantage of Premier League rules to register every new signing
Chelsea will be faced with a few tough squad decisions for the knockout stages of the Champions League as UEFA rules allow us to register only three new players, and we acquired like three times as many in the past month, but we have no such concerns in the Premier League.
Identity of Sunderland deadline day striker target revealed
Seems it was JUST about waiting for Ellis Simms for Sunderland on deadline day.
BBC
Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
BBC
Sean Dyche: Everton manager says club did try to sign new players in January
Sean Dyche says Everton did try to recruit players in January, but the quality of the signings "had to be better" than those players already at the club. The Toffees sold forward Anthony Gordon to Newcastle in a £45m deal but did not sign any new players before the transfer window shut, much to the frustration of the club's supporters.
BBC
Motherwell: Steven Hammell says he has backing after St Johnstone defeat
Manager Steven Hammell insists he has the backing of Motherwell's players after their "worst performance of the season" left them anchored in the Scottish Premiership. Well have only goal difference keeping them from 12th after a lacklustre defeat by St Johnstone on Wednesday. Hammell's side have not won a league...
The Spin | Whose data is it anyway? Behind the fight to control cricketers’ statistics
Cricket is heavy with statistics and the battle over fair usage and control of them is just beginning
BBC
Sam Warburton: Ex-Wales captain says allegations against WRU are 'embarrassing'
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton says allegations against the Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] have been "damaging" and "embarrassing." A BBC Wales Investigates programme unveiled allegations of sexism and misogyny at the organisation. Warburton expressed his sadness at the crisis that has engulfed Welsh rugby. "The cracks have been there for...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Eddie Jones says Scotland's Finn Russell key to result against England
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Former England head coach Eddie Jones believes Scotland fly-half Finn Russell will be decisive in the result of Saturday's Six Nations fixture.
NME
Liverpool City Council seeks Eurovision volunteers
Liverpool City Council is on the hunt for “friendly” volunteers to help out at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 competition is being hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winning nation Ukraine, due to it remaining at war with Russia. Celebratory events will be held in Liverpool between May 1-14.
Andrew Strauss delivers MCC Cowdrey Lecture: T20 franchise era can 'democratise' cricket
Former England captain warns that sport's culture has not evolved to meet modern obligations
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Back to the future for Wales as Warren Gatland returns
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Popular...
BBC
Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona: Barca move eight points clear at top of La Liga
Barcelona won away at Real Betis to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga. Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva made three saves to deny Pedri before Raphinha scored from Alejandro Balde's cross. La Liga's top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski hit his 14th league goal of the season after Ronald...
