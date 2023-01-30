ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich

Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
SB Nation

Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day

As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
BBC

Max Bird: Derby County midfielder ruled out for up to five weeks

Derby County midfielder Max Bird could be out for up to five weeks with a groin injury, says Rams boss Paul Warne. The 22-year-old, who has featured in every game for Derby this season, was injured in the second half of Monday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by West Ham. The...
BBC

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers

Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
BBC

Moises Caicedo: Brighton midfielder returns to training after failed move

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window. The Seagulls rejected two bids from Arsenal for the Ecuador international, the second worth around £70m. Caicedo informed Brighton in an open letter he wanted a...
BBC

Sean Dyche: Everton manager says club did try to sign new players in January

Sean Dyche says Everton did try to recruit players in January, but the quality of the signings "had to be better" than those players already at the club. The Toffees sold forward Anthony Gordon to Newcastle in a £45m deal but did not sign any new players before the transfer window shut, much to the frustration of the club's supporters.
BBC

Motherwell: Steven Hammell says he has backing after St Johnstone defeat

Manager Steven Hammell insists he has the backing of Motherwell's players after their "worst performance of the season" left them anchored in the Scottish Premiership. Well have only goal difference keeping them from 12th after a lacklustre defeat by St Johnstone on Wednesday. Hammell's side have not won a league...
BBC

Sam Warburton: Ex-Wales captain says allegations against WRU are 'embarrassing'

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton says allegations against the Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] have been "damaging" and "embarrassing." A BBC Wales Investigates programme unveiled allegations of sexism and misogyny at the organisation. Warburton expressed his sadness at the crisis that has engulfed Welsh rugby. "The cracks have been there for...
NME

Liverpool City Council seeks Eurovision volunteers

Liverpool City Council is on the hunt for “friendly” volunteers to help out at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 competition is being hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winning nation Ukraine, due to it remaining at war with Russia. Celebratory events will be held in Liverpool between May 1-14.
BBC

Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona: Barca move eight points clear at top of La Liga

Barcelona won away at Real Betis to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga. Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva made three saves to deny Pedri before Raphinha scored from Alejandro Balde's cross. La Liga's top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski hit his 14th league goal of the season after Ronald...

