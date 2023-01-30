Read full article on original website
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
AARP Oregon donates $10,000 to assist Southern Oregon fire recovery effortsEdy ZooPhoenix, OR
KTVL
One transported to hospital after chain-reaction crash on Redwood Highway
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says one person was transported to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash on Redwood Highway Thursday night. According to officials, the crash blocked both northbound lanes near Midway Avenue. A single vehicle that had rolled over was hit by another vehicle passing...
KTVL
Myrtle Creek man killed in rollover crash on Dole Road
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — A Myrtle Creek man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle rolled over on Dole Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a media release. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of...
KDRV
Police checking on body in West Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Police are in West Medford this morning to check out a body discovery. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says medical examiners are checking the corpse reported in a morning call to police. He says JCSO detectives are at the location in the...
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
KTVL
Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
KTVL
Commercial Structure Fire in the Illinois Valley
Josephine County, ORE. — On Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. the Illinois Valley Fire District received a report of a suspicious open burn behind the old Radio Shack Building. First units upgraded the incident to a Commercial Structure Fire. After suppression efforts were underway, a Second Alarm was initiated with...
KDRV
BREAKING: police say manhunt suspect killed two Sunny Valley men and himself
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon State Police and Josephine County's Sheriff say today a Wolf Creek man who led a week-long police manhunt killed two Sunny Valley men before his capture. Police say today Benjamin Obadiah Foster is dead today. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman says today Foster ended...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE: BENJAMIN FOSTER RESPONSIBLE FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN SUNNY VALLEY AREA
Officials with Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office say that Benjamin Foster is responsible for a double-homicide, discovered in the Sunny Valley area Tuesday. Foster, the 36-year old Wolf Creek man who led authorities on a week-long manhunt, after attacking a woman he had been in...
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
Police find 10 pounds of meth during Klamath Falls traffic stop
During a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Oregon State Police troopers found 10 pounds of what they believe was methamphetamine inside an SUV.
KTVL
Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?
MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CONFIRM ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT IS DEAD FOLLOWING STANDOFF
The Grants Pass Police Department has confirmed that attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is dead following a standoff that began late Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that Foster had been spotted in the city earlier in the day, then returned to the scene of last Tuesday night’s crime. That incident resulted in a female victim being severely beaten. She remains in critical condition at a Grants Pass hospital.
KDRV
Police locate attempted murder suspect at scene of the crime, in standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police are surrounding a Grants Pass residence tonight where there manhunt for 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster led them. It's the scene of a crime for which he's charged with attempted murder. NewsWatch 12 is at the scene for live news coverage. Police want the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Grants Pass kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement, a police spokesman said. Grants Pass Police Department Lt. Jeff Hattersley told KTVL-TV that Benjamin Obadiah Foster,...
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally ends
What started on Thursday, January 26 when police raided a home in Wolf Creek looking for ex-convict Benjamin Obadiah Foster, suspected of torturing a Grants Pass woman nearly to death, ended with his death Tuesday night.
Police: Oregon torture case suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after standoff
A man accused of holding a woman captive and torturing her died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with police Tuesday night.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
basinlife.com
