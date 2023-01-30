ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Myrtle Creek man killed in rollover crash on Dole Road

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — A Myrtle Creek man was killed Thursday evening when his vehicle rolled over on Dole Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a media release. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KDRV

Police checking on body in West Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Police are in West Medford this morning to check out a body discovery. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says medical examiners are checking the corpse reported in a morning call to police. He says JCSO detectives are at the location in the...
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Commercial Structure Fire in the Illinois Valley

Josephine County, ORE. — On Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. the Illinois Valley Fire District received a report of a suspicious open burn behind the old Radio Shack Building. First units upgraded the incident to a Commercial Structure Fire. After suppression efforts were underway, a Second Alarm was initiated with...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?

MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
BROOKINGS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CONFIRM ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT IS DEAD FOLLOWING STANDOFF

The Grants Pass Police Department has confirmed that attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is dead following a standoff that began late Tuesday afternoon. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that Foster had been spotted in the city earlier in the day, then returned to the scene of last Tuesday night’s crime. That incident resulted in a female victim being severely beaten. She remains in critical condition at a Grants Pass hospital.
GRANTS PASS, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy