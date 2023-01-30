Read full article on original website
Attorney says YSL defendant was assaulted after being accused of giving drugs to Young Thug
An attorney said her client was Tased and taken to the hospital after being escorted from the courtroom.
Man arrested in Towers High homecoming queen's shooting death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Towers High student. Nearly four months after the shooting, authorities say he is in custody. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, assisted by U.S. Marshals, arrested Nakia Dunta Dorsey Friday. The 23-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody on warrants of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault filed in November of 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Wanted teen gang member caught with altered stolen weapon in Atlanta
ATLANTA - An alleged teenage gang member is facing multiple charges after Atlanta police say he was caught with stolen and altered firearm. Atlanta police say the arrest started at around 8:30 p.m Monday when officers responded to reports of a dispute with a weapon at a convenience store on Atlanta Avenue.
Metro Atlanta mother of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver
The incident happened on Highway 36 in Covington, near Bethel Bara Baptist Church.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
Man shot, killed by police while breaking into store, authorities say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Calhoun Police officers shot and killed a man Thursday morning after he pointed a rifle at them, according to Chief Tony Pyle. He said that an officer was driving past the Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 north when he noticed the store's glass had been busted out.
Personal surveillance systems help metro Atlanta police catch high-profile murder suspects
There have been at least three high-profile murders in metro Atlanta solved this way in the past two months.
Vehicle shot at in Smyrna plaza, police say
SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot at Friday in a Smyrna shopping plaza, not far from Atlanta Bread Company. Investigators said no one was injured during the shooting. Crime scene tape can be seen wrapped around parts of the plaza parking lot. Pictures gathered...
2 men convicted of child molestation in separate Cobb cases
Two men were convicted of child molestation in separate cases in Cobb County, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursd...
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
Father, 12-year-old son shot multiple times at Buckhead apartment complex
Three people were shot, including a father and a son, at an apartment complex in Buckhead early Friday morning, police s...
Armed woman suspected of assault arrested after crash on I-20
Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led police on a brief car chase before crashing on the interstate, officials said.
CPD: Daughter charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her father
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man’s daughter is being arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to his death, according to the Columbus Police Department. At 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jerry Faulkner was transported from Wellborn Drive to St. Francis Hospital for cardiac arrest. Paramedics say he had visible injuries on both his […]
Pregnant woman, newborn in critical condition after shooting at troubled condos, Dekalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman is in critical condition after a shooting at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers who were called to the scene at 6601 Old Singleton Lane around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, confirmed that the victim is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case
ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police
ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
Newton County student arrested after allegedly posting TikTok holding gun at school
COVINGTON, Ga. — Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff' Office arrested a student after the was caught on a TikTok video allegedly holding a gun on school grounds. On Jan. 20, deputies were called to Alcovy High School in Covington after administrators alerted them of the TikTok video. Administrators...
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb DA announces recusal as GBI reveals more evidence from officer-involved shooting
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that her office is voluntarily recusing itself from the officer-involved shooting case that occurred on Jan. 18 at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in unincorporated DeKalb County. “This becomes the first officer-involved shooting case that this office has...
