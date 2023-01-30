DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Towers High student. Nearly four months after the shooting, authorities say he is in custody. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, assisted by U.S. Marshals, arrested Nakia Dunta Dorsey Friday. The 23-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody on warrants of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault filed in November of 2022.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO