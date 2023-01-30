ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man arrested in Towers High homecoming queen's shooting death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now accused of the murder of a 17-year-old Towers High student. Nearly four months after the shooting, authorities say he is in custody. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, assisted by U.S. Marshals, arrested Nakia Dunta Dorsey Friday. The 23-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody on warrants of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault filed in November of 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Vehicle shot at in Smyrna plaza, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot at Friday in a Smyrna shopping plaza, not far from Atlanta Bread Company. Investigators said no one was injured during the shooting. Crime scene tape can be seen wrapped around parts of the plaza parking lot. Pictures gathered...
SMYRNA, GA
11Alive

4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case

ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
LITHONIA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Woman shot in arm off Moreland Avenue: Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A fight between two women on Wednesday night ended when one shot the other in the arm, according to Atlanta police. It happened right before midnight after a call came in that someone was reportedly shot, officers reported. Police said they headed to 144 Moreland Ave., where they found a woman shot in the arm.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy