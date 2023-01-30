Read full article on original website
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Bill to Abolish the ATF and Other Bills Introduced This Week in the House
With the start of the new Congress, there have been plenty of bills introduced, and instead of doing an article on each bill as I did recently, it will be easier to mention more than one bill at a time. I will also provide updates on the actions taken on the bills. Here are a few of the bills, with more to come.
thecentersquare.com
Virginia Senate committee rejects 'education savings accounts'
(The Center Square) –The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted to “pass by indefinitely” on three school choice bills by Republican lawmakers Thursday – a signal other school choice bills in the Virginia House of Delegates could face obstacles moving forward. One of the measures...
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.
Indiana lawmakers hear input on bill allowing partisan school board races
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot. Under Senate Bill 188, all candidates would have a political party affiliation next to their name on the ballot or would run as independent candidates. The idea, which is backed […]
Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill
The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Gov. Tate Reeves seeking 'complete elimination' of income tax in Mississippi as he runs for re-election
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is working toward the “complete elimination” of the state's income tax as he seeks re-election later this year.
Sanders to freeze state hires and government regulations on first day as Arkansas governor
(The Center Square) - Newly sworn-in Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in her inaugural address Tuesday that she was signing an executive order to freeze new state hires and government regulations. "We are limiting the growth of government before government limits the growth of individual liberty," she said on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. Sanders also said she would sign an executive order "preventing...
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill to regulate hemp-driven cannabinoid products
JONESBOROUGH. Tenn. (WJHL)- A new bill has been introduced in the Tennessee General Assembly that would regulate hemp-driven cannabinoid products such as Delta-8 and Delta-10. The new bill, Senate Bill 0378, would also ban the sale of this product for customers under 21 and add a 5% sales tax to the merchandise. The bill was […]
Senate gives final passage to school choice scholarships, teacher raises
The Utah Legislature passed a bill that will provide $8,000 scholarships to qualifying families for private education and give licensed educators a $6,000 pay raise. Read more.
Washington Examiner
'School choice revolution': Utah becomes third state to enact universal program
Utah became the third state to enact a universal school choice program Saturday after Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed legislation into law creating a state-funded scholarship program that can be used for private school tuition. The governor signed HB 215, the Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Act Saturday,...
New South Texas congresswoman votes on abortion-related legislation; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
Red-state Americans see abortion access slipping away
In states where abortion is no longer protected by law, nearly half of residents report that abortion access has narrowed since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. A small but significant number of Americans know someone who has crossed state lines for an abortion, undergone a birth-control procedure or postponed getting pregnant in…
South Dakota Senator Benched in ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal
PIERRE, South Dakota—The state legislature has been consumed by a bizarre scandal after a lawmaker allegedly stepped way over the line and gave a staffer unsolicited advice on COVID vaccines and breast-feeding, including a suggestion that she suckle her husband.State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican from Rapid City, was suspended from her committee assignments last week and stripped of the ability to vote after the incident was first reported to Senate leadership.Frye-Mueller, who belongs to a far-right caucus, is now suing to get her voting rights restored—even as the unnamed staffer released jaw-dropping new details about their conversation on Monday.In...
Florida Senate proposes penalties for left lane loafers
Proposed legislation recently filed in the Florida Senate aims to impose penalties on drivers who persistently occupy the left lane on certain roadways without the intention of passing another vehicle.
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
