Chicago Prosecutor Ditches Charges Against Convicted Sex Offender R. Kelly

A federal judge declared Wednesday that a wrongful-death lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse can move forward. Rittenhouse, who was cleared of all charges after shooting three people with an AR-15-style assault weapon at a racial justice rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020, killed 36-year-old Anthony Huber and 26-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. Huber’s father, John Huber, subsequently filed a civil rights lawsuit against the now 20-year-old from Illinois for wrongful death. Also named in the suit were Kenosha County Sheriff David G. Beth, former Kenosha Police Department chief Daniel G. Miskinis, acting Kenosha police chief Eric Larsen, the city of Kenosha and the county of Kenosha, according to The Washington Post. Rittenhouse’s attorneys later tried to get the suit dismissed after claiming Huber’s lawyers didn’t properly serve him a copy of the complaint. They also said he didn’t show he’d worked with police and others to hurt protesters because of their race, according to The Post. This week’s ruling “puts Anthony’s family one step closer to justice for their son’s needless death,” lawyer for the Huber family Anand Swaminathan told The Post in an email.Read it at The Washington Post

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO