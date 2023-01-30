ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Culvert project to close Nelson County road

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A road in Nelson County will be closed to thru traffic for almost two months. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Old Roseland Road will be closed between Patrick Henry Highway and the intersection of Roseland Road for a culvert replacement project. This will...
WFXR

Charlotte County man killed in fatal vehicle crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police have reported that a Charlotte County man was killed in an accident on January 23rd, just south of Buffalo Creek Lane. Around 6:09 pm on Monday the 23rd, officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Tobacco Hill Road involving a 2001 Ford F-150 […]
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
YAHOO!

Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway

STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 38-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Investigation underway in shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday night. According to CPD, officers responded to the 200 block of 10th Street NW around 10:10 p.m. Investigators collected casings as evidence, and there are no known injuries at this time. Area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
GREENVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Traffic crash shuts down parts of Port Republic Road

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday evening on Port Republic Road in the vicinity of Oak Ridge Road, a traffic crash has shut down both east bound and west bound lanes. Virginia Department of Transportation reporting a detour has been established eastbound. Traffic will be detoured at route 689 to...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man charged in church arson case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

