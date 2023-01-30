Read full article on original website
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
WDBJ7.com
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
WDBJ7.com
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
cbs19news
Culvert project to close Nelson County road
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A road in Nelson County will be closed to thru traffic for almost two months. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Old Roseland Road will be closed between Patrick Henry Highway and the intersection of Roseland Road for a culvert replacement project. This will...
Charlotte County man killed in fatal vehicle crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police have reported that a Charlotte County man was killed in an accident on January 23rd, just south of Buffalo Creek Lane. Around 6:09 pm on Monday the 23rd, officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Tobacco Hill Road involving a 2001 Ford F-150 […]
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on Route 262
A man reported to Augusta County authorities that a vehicle stopped in front of him as he was driving on Route 262 outside of Staunton on Thursday to begin an attempted armed robbery. The victim, who was not injured in the incident, told authorities that three black males in a...
YAHOO!
Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway
STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 38-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office missing man from Afton/Waynesboro area has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from the area around Afton and Waynesboro. According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old Matthew Corey Koplen was last seen on Tuesday and was reported missing Tuesday night by a family member.
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
The university has not released the number, or identities, of the students involved in the crash, but says families have been notified.
cbs19news
Investigation underway in shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday night. According to CPD, officers responded to the 200 block of 10th Street NW around 10:10 p.m. Investigators collected casings as evidence, and there are no known injuries at this time. Area...
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities seek information on missing man last seen in Waynesboro
Update: Wednesday, 5:36 p.m. Matthew Corey Koplen has been located, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen in the Waynesboro area on Tuesday. Matthew Corey Koplen, 38, is...
cbs19news
Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna firefighters stuck with dangerous sewage issue at station
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteer firefighters in Fluvanna County are stuck with a stinky, dangerous mess. Fire Chief Andrew Pullen says a contractor was at the Kents Store Volunteer Fire Company for a minor water leak. However, when he checked the cameras, it was anything but clean water. “We...
Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
WHSV
Traffic crash shuts down parts of Port Republic Road
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday evening on Port Republic Road in the vicinity of Oak Ridge Road, a traffic crash has shut down both east bound and west bound lanes. Virginia Department of Transportation reporting a detour has been established eastbound. Traffic will be detoured at route 689 to...
cbs19news
Greene County man charged in church arson case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
NBC 29 News
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
WSLS
19-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Appomattox Co. school incident
A 19-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after she was found with a stolen gun on Appomattox County High School grounds, according to court records. On Thursday, Olivia Hurt pleaded guilty to premeditated murder in the first degree. This comes after Hurt and Mitariq Green, 20, of Cartersville...
