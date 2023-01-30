ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Warns Kevin McCarthy Not to Travel to Taiwan

By Asta Hemenway
 4 days ago
Win McNamee/Getty

The Chinese government has warned GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) not to visit Taiwan after Punchbowl News reported last week that the Pentagon is looking into a potential trip in the spring. “We urge certain individuals in the U.S. to earnestly abide by the one-China principle,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement on Monday. China, Mao added, is “opposed to any official interactions with Taiwan.” Punchbowl News reported last week that the Penatgon is in the “early stages” of planning a trip for McCarthy. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited Taiwan last year, triggering a diplomatic firestorm that underscored the shaky relations between the U.S. and China.

Comments / 83

Joseph Bartholomew
4d ago

We should just keep our nose out of everything. We’re in a sad state here in the once great US. I really hope we can bring the live back. Sad at best!!!

Steven Shackleford
4d ago

what is all of these countries deal thinking they can tell people where they can go and cannot go we don't live in a communist setting people don't tell us where we can go. Chinese and Russians they do with the big man tell them scared to stand up to anybody that's why they're military falling apart and China's probably will too

james mcclain
4d ago

I'm not a big Kevin McCarthy fan, I think he will down play it to be on the safe side. More like a jellyfish or a slug, he appears to be spineless, but should he decide to do his own thing, I will not fault him one way or another. I support the American people in whatever the choices they have, as long as it is what he wants to do.

