China Warns Kevin McCarthy Not to Travel to Taiwan

Win McNamee/Getty

The Chinese government has warned GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) not to visit Taiwan after Punchbowl News reported last week that the Pentagon is looking into a potential trip in the spring. “We urge certain individuals in the U.S. to earnestly abide by the one-China principle,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement on Monday. China, Mao added, is “opposed to any official interactions with Taiwan.” Punchbowl News reported last week that the Penatgon is in the “early stages” of planning a trip for McCarthy. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited Taiwan last year, triggering a diplomatic firestorm that underscored the shaky relations between the U.S. and China.

