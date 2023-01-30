ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments

Kyle Williams
4d ago

Why does China Joe think we have to pay for everything. I worked for fourty years raising five kids,four that weren't mine,and never got any government help.

Reply(14)
9
GipCWoman
4d ago

Why should I have to pay for someone else's birth control. I had to work and pay for mine...!!

Reply(1)
6
Mike
4d ago

Great idea. If you want to prevent abortion you should be supporting this.

Reply
12
CBS News

CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs

CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
