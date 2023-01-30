Read full article on original website
4 of the 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death had prior violations at work
Five officers have been indicted over the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Four of them had previously been disciplined by the Memphis police department for car crashes, excessive force and more.
Memphis ex-cops barked 71 contradictory orders to Tyre Nichols
Local and federal police are looking into the bodycam videos where the five ex-cops unleashed 71 orders to Tyre Nichols that were often contradictory in nature, or shouted simultaneously, or were impossible for Nichols to perform. While the 29-year-old Nichols was screaming for his mother, The New York Times reports...
Memphis Fire Department fires three following Tyre Nichols death
Three Memphis, Tennessee fire department members were terminated on Monday for failing to give Tyre Nichols an adequate assessment.
Memphis activist Amber Sherman calls for change and police reform
Amber Sherman is a member of the Official Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter and Decarcerate Memphis. Sherman and other local activists have been at the forefront since the killing of Tyre Nichols, peacefully protesting and offering solutions to city leaders. Sherman discusses the Memphis chapter, and what others can do...
Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother expected at Tyre Nichols funeral
Vice President Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother are expected to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by police officers at a traffic stop. His death has sparked a national outcry among officials and protests calling for police reform. The…
Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis
Here are multiple live-streaming options to watch Tyre Nichols' funeral as it happens at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. The post Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
15 months after Young Dolph tragedy, Memphis back in national news
You’re riding down Airways Boulevard when you see the sign. As you pull into the parking lot, you see a wall of tributes that read “RIP Dolph.” Inside Makedas Cookies is a corner dedicated to Young Dolph, the famed rapper who died as a victim of a drive-by shooting at the store in November 2021. At that time, Makedas Cookies went from a Memphis staple to a hip-hop landmark.
ABC News
VP Harris addresses mourners at Tyre Nichols' funeral
Tyre Nichols died three days after the violent encounter with Memphis police. Tyre Nichols' family gathered in Memphis, Tennessee, for his funeral, weeks after the 29-year-old died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera. Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating...
Tyre Nichols Funeral Updates: Service Filled With Tearful Tributes, Calls for Justice
Tyre Nichols was laid to rest during a funeral service Wednesday afternoon in Memphis, Tennessee.
How Pulitzer winner Wesley Lowery mentally handles tragedies like Tyre Nichols
For the past 10 years, Wesley Lowery has been on the road, going from city to city, funeral to funeral, and protest to protest, providing on-the-ground coverage of various racially-motivated killings throughout America. On paper, his efforts have been applauded and recognized at the highest levels. His work as the...
NLE Choppa leads protest march in Memphis hometown (videos)
Rapper NLE Choppa returned to his Memphis, Tennessee, hometown to lead a march in protest of the vile and vicious beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the Memphis Police Department. Five members of a specialized police unit called SCORPION were captured on camera pummeling Nichols into submission for...
