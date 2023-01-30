ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis ex-cops barked 71 contradictory orders to Tyre Nichols

Local and federal police are looking into the bodycam videos where the five ex-cops unleashed 71 orders to Tyre Nichols that were often contradictory in nature, or shouted simultaneously, or were impossible for Nichols to perform. While the 29-year-old Nichols was screaming for his mother, The New York Times reports...
Memphis activist Amber Sherman calls for change and police reform

Amber Sherman is a member of the Official Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter and Decarcerate Memphis. Sherman and other local activists have been at the forefront since the killing of Tyre Nichols, peacefully protesting and offering solutions to city leaders. Sherman discusses the Memphis chapter, and what others can do...
15 months after Young Dolph tragedy, Memphis back in national news

You’re riding down Airways Boulevard when you see the sign. As you pull into the parking lot, you see a wall of tributes that read “RIP Dolph.” Inside Makedas Cookies is a corner dedicated to Young Dolph, the famed rapper who died as a victim of a drive-by shooting at the store in November 2021. At that time, Makedas Cookies went from a Memphis staple to a hip-hop landmark.
VP Harris addresses mourners at Tyre Nichols' funeral

Tyre Nichols died three days after the violent encounter with Memphis police. Tyre Nichols' family gathered in Memphis, Tennessee, for his funeral, weeks after the 29-year-old died following a violent encounter with Memphis police caught on body camera. Graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop, which showed officers beating...
NLE Choppa leads protest march in Memphis hometown (videos)

Rapper NLE Choppa returned to his Memphis, Tennessee, hometown to lead a march in protest of the vile and vicious beating death of Tyre Nichols by members of the Memphis Police Department. Five members of a specialized police unit called SCORPION were captured on camera pummeling Nichols into submission for...
