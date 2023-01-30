Breaking: Brock Purdy's Official Injury Diagnosis Revealed On Monday Afternoon

Six snaps into the NFC Championship, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury and was deemed questionable to return.

The 23-year-old rejoined the team out of necessity after fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson was removed from the game for a concussion check.

Tests revealed on Monday that Purdy completely tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. He is expected to miss six months.

Purdy will look to get second opinions. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the initial hope for Purdy is to undergo a repair and be ready for training camp. The worst case scenario is that Purdy requires a reconstructive surgery — AKA Tommy John — which could take up to a year to recover.

San Francisco's initial hope was that Purdy's UCL was not ruptured so that the recovery would only take six weeks.

Purdy's injury further creates a gray area in the 49ers quarterback room. The team's original 2022 season starter, Trey Lance, is rehabbing from a second ankle surgery and is expected to return by OTAs while original second-string Jimmy Garoppolo is set to become a free agent. If Purdy only requires a repair, he could be back in time for training camp.