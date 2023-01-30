ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Breaking: Brock Purdy's Official Injury Diagnosis Revealed On Monday Afternoon

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VF8D_0kWcSHvg00

Six snaps into the NFC Championship, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury and was deemed questionable to return.

The 23-year-old rejoined the team out of necessity after fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson was removed from the game for a concussion check.

Tests revealed on Monday that Purdy completely tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow. He is expected to miss six months.

Purdy will look to get second opinions. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the initial hope for Purdy is to undergo a repair and be ready for training camp. The worst case scenario is that Purdy requires a reconstructive surgery — AKA Tommy John — which could take up to a year to recover.

San Francisco's initial hope was that Purdy's UCL was not ruptured so that the recovery would only take six weeks.

Purdy's injury further creates a gray area in the 49ers quarterback room. The team's original 2022 season starter, Trey Lance, is rehabbing from a second ankle surgery and is expected to return by OTAs while original second-string Jimmy Garoppolo is set to become a free agent. If Purdy only requires a repair, he could be back in time for training camp.

Comments / 25

Linda Strain
4d ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery. Love this young man and you are so very talented. Your also my granddaughters favorite quarterback and team. Best of luck to you.

Reply
9
SmartAndSuccessful
4d ago

Brock played like a champion no matter how the season ended. Best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery Brock!! 🏈👍🏼🤙🏼

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seemed committed to parting ways with Jimmy Garoppolo at this time a year ago, but their plans changed and they wound up keeping him around. That is not going to happen this offseason. Niners general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that there is no... The post Kyle Shanahan rules out 1 QB option for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: 49ers Announce Final Decision On Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers' murky quarterback situation received a bit of clarity Wednesday. It sounds like Jimmy Garoppolo has played his final game with the franchise. According to Niners Nation, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he doesn't see a scenario in which Garoppolo is back with the ...
Athlon Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Announce Update On Josh Sills

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the team got some concerning news regarding one of its players Wednesday. Reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted by the Ohio attorney general on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a December ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice

The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
Athlon Sports

Watch: Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down 1 Potential Trade Destination

Will Aaron Rodgers play football in 2023? And if he does, for which team?  Those two questions have been burning on the minds of football fans since the start of the offseason. In typical Rodgers-like fashion, the quarterback hasn't provided the NFL world with much in terms of updates.  ...
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers suffered some bad luck in their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but they were also beaten pretty soundly. Quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a serious elbow injury on the team’s first possession of the game. After backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion on the... The post 49ers player shared conspiracy theory after loss to Eagles appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

ESPN Predicts What Team Derek Carr Will Play For Next Season

NFL Nation, provided by ESPN, forecast all major quarterback transactions for the coming offseason.  As is the case with all mock drafts or offseason simulations held far in advance, ESPN's forecast was done in a playful spirit. It's very early to tell which of the major players- such as Aaron ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy