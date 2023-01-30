Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Brutally Honest On His Performance This Season After 50-Point Masterpiece

Giannis says the best is yet to come for his NBA career.

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

With averages of 31.7 points, 12 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 53.4% shooting, Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are right in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting at 3rd with a 33-17 record.

Even with guys in and out of the lineup, Milwaukee has managed to keep itself afloat, and Antetokounmpo's performance has been a huge reason why.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains His Trajectory As A Player

In the aftermath of a 50-point masterclass against the New Orleans Pelicans, the 2x MVP revealed that he's not done evolving as a player and suggested that his best days are yet to come.

( via The Athletic )

“Do I think I’m better this year? One hundred percent. Do I believe I’ve shown it? No,” Antetokounmpo said. “But it’s very scary to me because every day I go back home, I’m like, ‘Holy s—. I still, I know that I have more.’"

If you just look at the numbers, the Greek Freak is having a career year with high marks in points and rebounds. Yet, Giannis says he hasn't stopped getting better and expanding his game.

“I went to Europe and I was the top scorer. I finished the tournament averaging 29.8 (points per game) in Europe, that’s like averaging 40 in the NBA,” Antetokounmpo said. “And in a game, I scored 31 points in 17 minutes, which I have never done in my career. So, do I think I’m better? I know I’m better. But I have to show it on the court. You let your game talk. We can talk this game as much as you want, but we play this game, we don’t talk this game.



“So, even though I don’t show this year that I’m better, it’s nothing for me to be disappointed on because I’m 28 years old, man. Next year, I’m going to be 29. And next year, I might come back and I might be way better and I’m able to show it. But it’s a long season, a very, very long season to go. We’re halfway through the season. I’ve played, what, 37 games? Not to be arrogant, but 37 games, I’m averaging 31 points. I’ve never averaged that. Even in like high school, I never averaged 31 points.”

It's hard to imagine the Greek Freak getting better than he already has been, but that's exactly what's been happening over the past few years. Slowly but surely, Giannis has added more and more to his game, and the results have been amazing.

Hopefully, this season, it pays off again the same way it did for them in 2021...

