Jolene Wells, a sophomore at Erie High School was selected to perform in the 2023 Illinois All-State Choir. This process all started back in September. She, and a few of her fellow choir members began working on the audition process. They learned 5 pieces of music, as well as some scales and triads. In early October, these students submitted their digital auditions. Jolene’s scores were almost off the charts! She was in the 93rd percentile or above in ALL areas of her audition. Jolene and a junior, Jillian Norman, were selected to attend the ILMEA District 8 Festival in DeKalb, Illinois in November of 2022.

ERIE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO