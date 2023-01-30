Read full article on original website
IHSA Regional: Lady Panthers To Host Riverdale
The EP Lady Panthers will host Riverdale in a first round IHSA Regional game on Saturday, February 11th. Ironically the two teams will play their final regular season game against each other on Monday the 6th in Port Byron. The Saturday game time as not been determined. The Panthers earned...
PAHS: Prophetstown’s Bowling Alley History
How many bowling alleys do you remember being in Prophetstown? Do you remember where they were located or any idea about what they are now? In his most recent look back at the history of Prophetstown, the Prophetstown Area Historical Society’s Fred South take a local look back at bowling alleys.
Wells Selected To All-State Choir
Jolene Wells, a sophomore at Erie High School was selected to perform in the 2023 Illinois All-State Choir. This process all started back in September. She, and a few of her fellow choir members began working on the audition process. They learned 5 pieces of music, as well as some scales and triads. In early October, these students submitted their digital auditions. Jolene’s scores were almost off the charts! She was in the 93rd percentile or above in ALL areas of her audition. Jolene and a junior, Jillian Norman, were selected to attend the ILMEA District 8 Festival in DeKalb, Illinois in November of 2022.
