Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whole Foods Market Opens First Location In MontanaBryan DijkhuizenMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
Related
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Guess How Many Millions Montanans Bet In 2022
Sports betting in Montana has been legal since March of 2020. It wasn't the best time for betting to become legal in Montana due to the pandemic. There were not a lot of sporting events for people to wager on at the time. A lot has changed since then. Betting...
Do Montanans Care About What That Groundhog Says about Winter?
In the words of weatherman Phil Connors, "Well...It's groundhog day again." The day that everyone seems to care what a rodent on the east coast has to say. Well, almost everybody. Montanans tend to scoff at the annual prediction from Punxsutawney Phil. When that celebrity fuzz ball somehow predicts the...
Montana Efforts to Remove Grizzly Bear Protections Moves Forward
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While sportsman’s groups are celebrating the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Association to once again study the delisting of Grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, environmental groups are troubled by the action.
Chinese Balloon Sparks Outrage by Montana Officials
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The high-altitude Chinese balloon that hovered over Montana this week has sparked a great deal of comment from both state and federal officials. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Friday and said his first instinct was to ‘shoot it down’.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
Help Support Our Montana Military With This New License Plate
There are a lot of license plates that are available in Montana to support lots of different organizations. The last time I went to get new license plates, they handed me a really thick catalog to browse through. Since I don’t get my license plates renewed too often, I had no idea how many plates we had available. There are schools, sports teams, non-profit organizations, museums, cities, etc.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was posted on Twitter around 5 p.m. Mountain Time Friday night purporting to...
Reactions To The Chinese Spy Balloon Over Montana: Shoot It Down?
Montana, and the rest of the country, is freaking out about this Chinese spy balloon that's been hovering overhead for the last few days. Rightfully so. No matter your political stance, everyone wants to know 'where is the Chinese spy balloon now' and 'did the US shoot down the Chinese spy balloon?'.
Montana Governors on Delivering Red Tape Relief
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his Lieutenant Governor Kristin Juras held a joint press conference on Thursday at the State Capitol to tout their progress with the Red Tape Relief Task Force. Gianforte turned the podium over to Juras who said she has had years...
Montana Needs More Investigators and Prosecutors, Says AG
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking the state legislature for funds to hire more personnel to fight human trafficking and narcotics, in addition to more Highway Patrol Troopers and prosecutors to stem the tide of crime flowing into the state due to drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
More elk and old growth: Forest Service adjusts plan for Montana’s Bitterroot
Bitterroot National Forest managers say they've made changes to protect more elk habitat and old-growth trees in a major new management plan and would like to hear public thinks about the newest proposals. Last year, Forest Service staff released a first draft of the Bitterroot Forest Land Management Plan, a...
[WATCH] Dateline NBC: Montana Deputy’s Tragic Death and Shootout
Montana sure has been in the public eye over the last couple of years. There have been tons of movies and television shows filmed in Big Sky Country. Everything from western movies to the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Now, it looks like we may take a step out of the fiction section of stories and move into the non-fiction category. Montana is no stranger to true crime stories. Some are unmatched by other stories from around the country.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
“Meth is Still King,” Montana Meth Project Targets New Generation
While fentanyl and fentanyl overdose deaths are dominating headlines, "meth is still king." Meth is still king when it comes to the threats facing Montanans. That's how Amy Rue with the Montana Meth Project summed up the words shared by Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) at an event inside Montana's capitol Monday morning.
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm
If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
Montana Campsites Sold Out? New Tool May Help Secure Reservations
Just recently I decided to vent my frustrations with people being able to reserve Montana campsites 6 months in advance. In my "Open Letter," I discussed how times have changed so drastically that local people are no longer able to go camping without planning a trip far ahead of time. With websites like reserveamerica.com, popular Montana campgrounds are being sold out in minutes. It is almost as bad as trying to get tickets to a popular concert.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0