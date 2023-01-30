ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, MT

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Guess How Many Millions Montanans Bet In 2022

Sports betting in Montana has been legal since March of 2020. It wasn't the best time for betting to become legal in Montana due to the pandemic. There were not a lot of sporting events for people to wager on at the time. A lot has changed since then. Betting...
Montana Efforts to Remove Grizzly Bear Protections Moves Forward

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While sportsman’s groups are celebrating the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Association to once again study the delisting of Grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, environmental groups are troubled by the action.
Chinese Balloon Sparks Outrage by Montana Officials

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The high-altitude Chinese balloon that hovered over Montana this week has sparked a great deal of comment from both state and federal officials. Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Friday and said his first instinct was to ‘shoot it down’.
Help Support Our Montana Military With This New License Plate

There are a lot of license plates that are available in Montana to support lots of different organizations. The last time I went to get new license plates, they handed me a really thick catalog to browse through. Since I don’t get my license plates renewed too often, I had no idea how many plates we had available. There are schools, sports teams, non-profit organizations, museums, cities, etc.
Montana Governors on Delivering Red Tape Relief

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his Lieutenant Governor Kristin Juras held a joint press conference on Thursday at the State Capitol to tout their progress with the Red Tape Relief Task Force. Gianforte turned the podium over to Juras who said she has had years...
Montana Needs More Investigators and Prosecutors, Says AG

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking the state legislature for funds to hire more personnel to fight human trafficking and narcotics, in addition to more Highway Patrol Troopers and prosecutors to stem the tide of crime flowing into the state due to drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl.
[WATCH] Dateline NBC: Montana Deputy’s Tragic Death and Shootout

Montana sure has been in the public eye over the last couple of years. There have been tons of movies and television shows filmed in Big Sky Country. Everything from western movies to the hit television drama "Yellowstone." Now, it looks like we may take a step out of the fiction section of stories and move into the non-fiction category. Montana is no stranger to true crime stories. Some are unmatched by other stories from around the country.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
One more cold day, Montana temperatures to warm

If you're struggling to stay warm during our second bout with very cold, sub-zero temperatures, you'll be happy to know this extreme cold is already on the way out. For the second time this winter, temperatures here in Western Montana plunged to -10 to even as low as -20 over the weekend after an arctic cold front pushed across The Divide late Friday night. Although the warm air in the valleys took longer than expected to flush out, by mid-day Saturday the cold was clearly in charge.
Montana Campsites Sold Out? New Tool May Help Secure Reservations

Just recently I decided to vent my frustrations with people being able to reserve Montana campsites 6 months in advance. In my "Open Letter," I discussed how times have changed so drastically that local people are no longer able to go camping without planning a trip far ahead of time. With websites like reserveamerica.com, popular Montana campgrounds are being sold out in minutes. It is almost as bad as trying to get tickets to a popular concert.
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
