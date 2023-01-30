How can you have a rescue dog bring you roses for Valentine’s? Find out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue’s fundraiser may help you honor the person you love this Valentine’s Day.

Rescue officials say Petals for Paws will have two options available. For $35 you can get a dozen roses in various colors with a vase, a stuffed animal and a card wishing your special someone a Happy Valentine’s Day. For $100 you can have an ITV rescue dog deliver the roses to your loved one’s home or office in Evansville or Newburgh.

The roses are about 15-inch stems with a bloom diameter of 2 inches. The roses will be ready for pickup on February 11 or February 14. Delivery will be available on February 14. Officials say the card is a great way to show your support for homeless animals.

You can order your Valentine’s Day surprise here.

