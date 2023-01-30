ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

How can you have a rescue dog bring you roses for Valentine’s? Find out

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihT6W_0kWcQdDy00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue’s fundraiser may help you honor the person you love this Valentine’s Day.

Rescue officials say Petals for Paws will have two options available. For $35 you can get a dozen roses in various colors with a vase, a stuffed animal and a card wishing your special someone a Happy Valentine’s Day. For $100 you can have an ITV rescue dog deliver the roses to your loved one’s home or office in Evansville or Newburgh.

VHS offers cuddle fundraiser for Valentine’s Day

The roses are about 15-inch stems with a bloom diameter of 2 inches. The roses will be ready for pickup on February 11 or February 14. Delivery will be available on February 14. Officials say the card is a great way to show your support for homeless animals.

You can order your Valentine’s Day surprise here.

