ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online. “I want to remind...
TEXAS STATE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Icy conditions, severe crashes slam Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — With a Winter Storm Warning in effect through early Thursday, icy conditions have cropped up throughout Central Texas, causing slick roadways and crashes along major thoroughfares, highways and local roads. TxDOT spokesperson Brad Wheelis said crews are working around the clock to clear roads to...
TEXAS STATE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Forever Family: Jade

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 17-year-old Jade. He’s got a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a highly creative mind. Jade’s invented Japanese origami figures, and arcade-style cardboard games, and likes to play Minecraft. He also enjoys animals, especially cats and dogs, and his passion...
TEXAS STATE
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota

The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they’ll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy