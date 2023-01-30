Read full article on original website
Texas education board changes stance on vouchers after previously rejecting ‘school choice’ policy
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The State Board of Education is changing its mind on “school choice” — voting Thursday to reverse its previous stance of asking Texas lawmakers to reject school vouchers or anything that gives public funding to private schools. In November, the Republican-majority board voted...
Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online. “I want to remind...
Icy conditions, severe crashes slam Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — With a Winter Storm Warning in effect through early Thursday, icy conditions have cropped up throughout Central Texas, causing slick roadways and crashes along major thoroughfares, highways and local roads. TxDOT spokesperson Brad Wheelis said crews are working around the clock to clear roads to...
Forever Family: Jade
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 17-year-old Jade. He’s got a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a highly creative mind. Jade’s invented Japanese origami figures, and arcade-style cardboard games, and likes to play Minecraft. He also enjoys animals, especially cats and dogs, and his passion...
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they’ll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
