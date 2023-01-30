Read full article on original website
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Plan to improve the North 24th Street corridor in the works
Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals. The Food Bank for the Heartland has released how many meals were raised in its Shine the Light on Hunger campaign last holiday season. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM...
Omaha’s ‘Shine the Light on Hunger’ campaign a success, but need still there
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s all smiles this year for Shine the Light on Hunger. The campaign raised more than $3 million, more than quadrupling its goal. That translates to more than 12 million meals sent out this year. “The need is still out there, and this campaign, what...
Infrastructure key to improvement plans for Omaha’s North 24th Street corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Business Improvement District is hoping infrastructure improvements attract new business to the area along North 24th Street. There is some construction going on there, and some investments are being made in the area. Improvements will be made to sidewalks, landscaping, and parking. Phase 1 of...
Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project. The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
Council Bluffs non-profit transforms historic building into new apartments
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s often described as a crown jewel by the community. It is one of the oldest buildings located in downtown Council Bluffs, the Cohen building. It was built before the Civil War. It’s been a longtime retail space for sports breweries, florists and clothiers --...
Native American sculpture to be unveiled at The RiverFront in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s RiverFront will add an important piece of Native American history and culture next week as an addition to Lewis and Clark Landing. The Chief Big Elk statue will be dedicated later this summer. Before it moves to its permanent home, the statue will be hosted at KANEKO downtown.
Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals
After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can turn to talk about their feelings. Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses,...
City of Omaha to receive federal funding to remove lead contamination
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha is set to receive over $34 million in federal funding to help remove lead contamination from the city’s homes. Tomorrow, the Environmental Protection Agency will present the city with a $29.9 million check as a part of its agreement with the city to continue remediating lead-contaminated homes and yards within the Omaha Lead Superfund Site.
Omaha to unveil new art exhibit Friday celebrating Black History Month
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is celebrating Black History Month with a new art exhibit. According to the City of Omaha’s Human Rights and Relations Department, the City is partnering with the Great Plains Black History Museum and the UNO Black Studies Department to host an art exhibit in the rotunda of the Omaha/Douglas Civic Center.
Council Bluffs reminds property owners of vacant property registration program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who own homes in Council Bluffs that are vacant must register the property with the city. A new ordinance is in effect requiring homeowners to take this action. Not only are vacant properties an eyesore; they’re also a safety hazard. A man who lives...
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy
Phase 1 of Nebraska Multisport Complex set to open in March. A Sarpy County sports complex is finally set to open in March after being in the works for more than a decade. OPPD announces first two winners in "Greener Together" program. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:30 AM UTC.
North Omaha Music Academy holding teaching sessions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s still all about the music in North Omaha’s historic Jazz District. Dana Murray is the executive director of the North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. He says it’s important to teach the history of the area and the music -- but we can’t lose sight of it now.
Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment for the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Pillen says he is appointing Jim Scheer, the former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, to serve as the District 3 Regent. “Jim is a public servant...
LB21 would force Omaha city council to expand to nine members
Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. State legislature looking to expand Omaha City Council. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 4 hours ago. A public hearing was...
Omaha City Council approves another round of rental assistance
Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify. Updated: 3...
New round of emergency rental assistance coming
Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Updated: 2 hours ago. The City of Omaha has approved another round...
Historic Council Bluffs building now a senior living facility
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 7 hours...
Phony customer service support line leaves red flags for hotel guest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaving Omaha the day before her cruise, Nicole Casswell needed to change her hotel reservation, so she went to Booking.com. “I guess the one thing I want people to know is don’t Google customer service numbers, go to the actual website,” Casswell said. Nicole...
Politicians disagree over COVID relief spending as Omaha accepts millions more
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “One of the things we should do is we should end letting money go out the door that was tied to the pandemic that is now essentially over,” said Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida. That was the tune of the House Committee...
