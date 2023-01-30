ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOWT

Plan to improve the North 24th Street corridor in the works

Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals. The Food Bank for the Heartland has released how many meals were raised in its Shine the Light on Hunger campaign last holiday season. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project. The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Native American sculpture to be unveiled at The RiverFront in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s RiverFront will add an important piece of Native American history and culture next week as an addition to Lewis and Clark Landing. The Chief Big Elk statue will be dedicated later this summer. Before it moves to its permanent home, the statue will be hosted at KANEKO downtown.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals

After violence like we've seen this week in Omaha, many people are looking to where they can turn to talk about their feelings. Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

City of Omaha to receive federal funding to remove lead contamination

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha is set to receive over $34 million in federal funding to help remove lead contamination from the city’s homes. Tomorrow, the Environmental Protection Agency will present the city with a $29.9 million check as a part of its agreement with the city to continue remediating lead-contaminated homes and yards within the Omaha Lead Superfund Site.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha to unveil new art exhibit Friday celebrating Black History Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is celebrating Black History Month with a new art exhibit. According to the City of Omaha’s Human Rights and Relations Department, the City is partnering with the Great Plains Black History Museum and the UNO Black Studies Department to host an art exhibit in the rotunda of the Omaha/Douglas Civic Center.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy

Phase 1 of Nebraska Multisport Complex set to open in March. A Sarpy County sports complex is finally set to open in March after being in the works for more than a decade. OPPD announces first two winners in "Greener Together" program. Updated: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:30 AM UTC.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

North Omaha Music Academy holding teaching sessions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s still all about the music in North Omaha’s historic Jazz District. Dana Murray is the executive director of the North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. He says it’s important to teach the history of the area and the music -- but we can’t lose sight of it now.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

LB21 would force Omaha city council to expand to nine members

Sparks flew in Lincoln tonight during the public hearing on a proposed six-week abortion ban. State legislature looking to expand Omaha City Council. Nebraska legislators are looking into a possible expansion of the Omaha City Council. "Heartbeat bill" debate continues in Lincoln. Updated: 4 hours ago. A public hearing was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha City Council approves another round of rental assistance

Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify. Updated: 3...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New round of emergency rental assistance coming

Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Updated: 2 hours ago. The City of Omaha has approved another round...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Historic Council Bluffs building now a senior living facility

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 7 hours...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Phony customer service support line leaves red flags for hotel guest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaving Omaha the day before her cruise, Nicole Casswell needed to change her hotel reservation, so she went to Booking.com. “I guess the one thing I want people to know is don’t Google customer service numbers, go to the actual website,” Casswell said. Nicole...
OMAHA, NE

