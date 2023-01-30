ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice

By David Gay
AMARILLO, Texas ( KAMR/KCIT ) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9QIf_0kWcQMPj00

The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of shooting three men in Amarillo in January 1998.

TxDOT releases details on pre-treating roads, preparation for winter weather event

According to the TDCJ’s website, Balentine shot three teens, identified as 17-year-old Edward Mark Caylor, 15-year-old Kai Brooke Geyer and 15-year-old Steven Brady Watson on Jan. 21, 1998, in Amarillo. Officials said that Balentine entered a home during the night and shot them while they were sleeping.

The execution of 60-year-old Henry, or “Hank,” Skinner is currently scheduled for Sept. 13, according to the TDCJ. Skinner has been in custody for more than 27 years after being convicted in a triple murder incident in Pampa in December 1993.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZVGF_0kWcQMPj00
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western

According to the TDCJ, Skinner killed three people on Dec. 31, 1993, at a home in Pampa. Officials said Twila Busby, Skinner’s girlfriend, was choked and struck multiple times in the head with a wooden ax handle. Randolph Busby and Elwin Caler, who were identified as Twila Busby’s adult sons, were stabbed with a kitchen knife According to previous reports, Skinner lived with the three individuals.

Comments

Gordon C Blocker
4d ago

He’s been in prison way too long! They need to pass a law that the execution will take place in a reasonable amount of time. 2 years maximum

Reply(6)
41
Buddy Trent
4d ago

time to carry out sentence. we taxpayers should never have to keep killers in jail for 20+ years and spend $$$$$$ on them.

Reply
21
Wendy Adamek
3d ago

Damn!!! I would sure have appreciated the State giving me a free place to live and free groceries for 20+ years. I'd be debt free😂😂😂 In all seriousness , I totally support the death penalty, but we need to bring back our express Lane, better yet let's put in a self check out.

Reply
10
