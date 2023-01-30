ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Officers find sharpened metal pipe cover during a routine cell search

By Ben Mitchell
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Edgar Gonzalez, 25, an inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility. During a routine cell search, Corrections Officers found a metal pipe cover sharpened down, with a cloth handle on the other side.

Gonzalez was already serving time for a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. On Monday, Sheriff’s Investigators charged Gonzalez with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and one count of Promoting Contraband. He will be arraigned at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court at a later date.

