College Football Hall of Fame highlights African American trailblazers during Black History Month

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — The College Football Hall of Fame is putting the spotlight on the legacies of many African Americans who have paved the way for the sport.

The Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, KIA, and Coca-Cola have teamed up to recognize African American heroes and trailblazers of the game during Black History Month.

Beginning Feb. 2, the museum will have digital exhibits with artifacts of African American players, coaches, teams, and institutions who have contributed to college football, making it what it is today.

Alongside the helmets, jerseys, and programs in the museum, the content will include behind-the-scenes looks, interviews, and videos.

Coca-Cola will also be awarding the first 250 college students with free access to the Hall of Fame throughout February. A college I.D. is required.

The exhibits will be on display until Feb. 27.

The museum is open Thursday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.