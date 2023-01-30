Read full article on original website
Sandra Myers
4d ago
they both need to go just like all the other republican they are stealing from the river city need new blood like Donna Deegan a home town lady that really love the city.
Council divided on reopening of Special Investigatory Committee into JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The failed sale of JEA, the city-owned water and sewer utility, is a scandal that rocked Jacksonville. Next week City Council will reopen a Special Investigatory Committee into the failed sale, this time with plans to investigate one of its own members. The special committee's new...
'Height of political mudslinging' in City Council's JEA sale investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's the scandal that will not die. Four years after the attempted sale of JEA became a criminal and political quagmire, it is now front and center in the race for Jacksonville mayor. City Council President Terrance Freeman announced that he has reopened a special committee...
Council president reopens investigation into JEA matters after attack ad alleges wrongdoing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A new round of allegations regarding the failed sale of JEA prompted Jacksonville City Council President Terrence Freeman to reanimate the council’s Special Investigatory Committee on JEA matters. That committee was formed in...
Latest attack ad draws criticism in race for Jacksonville's next mayor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Based on the high volume of negative campaign ads on TV, the race for Jacksonville's next mayor is sliding down a deeply negative path for two candidates. For weeks, negative campaign ads have swirled around Jacksonville, but those ads seem to only be focused on the...
Developer of controversial Neptune Beach water tank blames city for failing infrastructure, forcing construction of the tank
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The developer that constructed a large water tank to support a new shopping center in Neptune Beach defended its permits to build the tank, and argued that the city needs it, despite City Council's concerns. First Coast News has been following this back-and-forth since December,...
UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Housing Authority green lights two innovative development projects
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board of commissioners has approved two innovative development projects.
Eight candidates running for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida
Eight candidates are running in the general election for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, on March 21, 2023. All candidates run in the general election regardless of party affiliation. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff on May 16, 2023.
Jacksonville Daily Record
From the Bench: Duval County Judge Michael Bateh
My brother, Abraham Bateh, inspired me to become a lawyer. At a young age, I became fascinated with the judicial process. While working with my brother during the summer months, I accompanied him on many occasions to the courthouse and witnessed the process in action. From visiting the different courtrooms...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway
With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
Controversy over DeSantis Plan to defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis wants to ban funding of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, critical race theory initiatives, and other "discriminatory initiatives" at higher educational facilities around the state. The move is raising concerns from one University of North Florida professor who believes this could lead to...
City of Jacksonville reminds residents to dispose of hazardous waste at facility
City of Jacksonville issued a reminder to residents that household hazardous waste cannot be collected at the curb and must be disposed of at the hazardous waste facility.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Florida CEO Gets 32 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion
A former Jacksonville company CEO was sentenced on January 30, 2023, to 32 months in prison for willfully attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2015 and 2016, Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was a manager at a New York-based IT services company and from 2017 through 2019, he was the CEO of a different IT services company based in Jacksonville. From 2015 through 2018, Cory used his positions to cause more than $1.5 million to be deposited into the bank accounts of Gambit Matrix LLC, a shell company he controlled. As CEO, Cory caused transfers to Gambit Matrix under the false pretense that they were payments for consulting services that had never been provided.
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
usf.edu
Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville announces plans to expand campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida is adding a 210-acre north campus to its property in west Jacksonville. The donated property will allow Mayo Clinic to grow across 602 acres over several decades. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for development at its...
Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
WCJB
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center. On Monday, Lake City leaders sent the deed for Richardson Community Center to the county commissioners. The commissioners have expressed...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
residentnews.net
Stewarding the urban core: The Emerald Trail dream becomes reality
Creating a trail encircling Jacksonville’s urban core and its surrounding historic neighborhoods is no longer just a pipe dream. Local nonprofit Groundwork Jacksonville has raised funds and work has begun on The Emerald Trail, a 30-mile urban trail that will engage, educate and inspire residents and visitors alike. The...
