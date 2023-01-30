ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ole Miss Transfer Cornerback Davison Igbinosun Makes Official Visit to Ohio State, 2025 CB Chuck McDonald Picks Up OSU Offer

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Cornerback Demello Jones Said Getting an Ohio State Offer Was a "Blessing" and Jaden Reddell and Andrew Marsh Hope to Visit Columbus

Georgia 2024 cornerback Demello Jones made an impact all over the field for Swainsboro High School last season. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound prospect saw time as a running back, wide receiver and cornerback, displaying versatility that caught Ohio State’s attention. OSU cornerbacks coach Tim Walton was impressed enough with Jones and extended him an offer on Jan. 19.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Gene Smith Says Chris Holtmann is Ohio State's “Coach of the Future,” Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka Are Special and the Buckeyes' 2023 Class is Elite

Everyone was excited last week when Ohio State announced James Laurinaitis would return to the program as a graduate assistant. That's because he's a leader among leaders and the perfect fit for the Buckeyes. It's a real match made in heaven, don't ya think?. Let's have a good Friday, shall...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Says Chris Holtmann Was "Fighting For Our Team" Before Being Ejected Against Wisconsin

Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti were faced with a challenge on Thursday. After Chris Holtmann was ejected in the first half, Ohio State's assistant coaches had to take the reins on the sideline and try to lead the Buckeyes back from a 16-point halftime deficit against a Big Ten opponent without their head coach on the floor.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Wisconsin Holds Off Ohio State At Home, 65-60, As Buckeyes Fall to .500 on the Season

Wisconsin sustained a furious comeback effort late to walk out of the Schottenstein Center with a win over the Buckeyes. In a game that saw Chris Holtmann get ejected in the first half after a heated exchange with the officiating crew, frequent Ohio State turnovers and sluggish offense allowed Wisconsin to build a double-digit lead early. The Badgers took a 43-27 lead into halftime, and the Buckeyes had to play the entire second half without their head coach on the sideline.
MADISON, WI
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin

Chris Holtmann won't be on the floor for the second half of Ohio State's Thursday matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeye head coach was ejected from the contest with 27 seconds left in the first half after a heated exchange with officials that followed an offensive foul call on Justice Sueing. Holtmann was hit with two quick technicals and walked to the locker room at the Schottenstein Center after cooling down.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis is Back, Ohio State Basketball Has An Abysmal January and the Football Buckeyes Land Another Big Transfer

Ohio State football got two pieces of exciting news over the past week, but Ohio State’s basketball struggles went from bad to worse. We talk extensively about both sports on this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays, starting with Ohio State football. While it’s a quiet National Signing Day for the Buckeyes in that they are not making any additions to their high school recruiting class of 2023, they made news on Friday when they announced the return of former Buckeye linebacker James Laurinaitis to the program as a defensive graduate assistant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Bruce Thornton Admits He Hit Freshman Wall And Began Doubting Himself in January, But Continues to Evolve into Vocal Leader For Ohio State

After ho-hum performances in a trio of season-opening warmups against Robert Morris, Charleston Southern and Eastern Illinois, Bruce Thornton hit his stride. The highly-touted freshman point guard rattled off a subsequent nine-game run in which Chris Holtmann could hardly take him off the floor. Thornton averaged 12.6 points, shot well...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says “I Completely Disagree” With Officials Who Told Him Peach Bowl Hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. “Wasn't Forceful Enough” For Targeting Call

Ryan Day wanted an explanation. The non-targeting call on Javon Bullard's third-quarter hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl might have cost Ohio State a chance to play in the national championship game. While the play was initially ruled targeting following a third-down pass from C.J. Stroud to Harrison in the end zone, the call was changed after a subsequent review. Harrison was sidelined for the rest of the game, Ohio State had to settle for a field goal and Georgia ended up winning the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup by just one point.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Tommy Eichenberg Among Eight Buckeyes Who Will Miss Spring Practices

As spring football draws closer for Ohio State, Ryan Day announced that the Buckeyes will be without several starters and veteran backups for the start of the offseason. Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, Tommy Eichenberg, TreVeyon Henderson, Mitchell Melton, Kourt Williams, Evan Pryor and Jakob James will miss Ohio State's spring practices and scrimmage, Day said Wednesday in his first meeting with the media since the Buckeyes' loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Brian Hartline Will Call Offensive Plays During Spring Practices, But Ryan Day Won’t Make Final Decision on Delegating Duty Until After Spring

The door is clearly open for Brian Hartline to become Ohio State’s offensive play-caller this season, but Ryan Day hasn’t made a final decision yet. In his first press conference since promoting Hartline to offensive coordinator in January, Day confirmed he is considering giving up play-calling duties this season. Entering his fifth year as Ohio State’s head coach, Day believes it might be for the best if he delegates that responsibility, which would free him up to spend more time working with all areas of the team rather than spending the majority of his time working with the offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH

