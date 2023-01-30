Ole Miss Transfer Cornerback Davison Igbinosun Makes Official Visit to Ohio State, 2025 CB Chuck McDonald Picks Up OSU Offer

Read full article on original website
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Cornerback Demello Jones Said Getting an Ohio State Offer Was a "Blessing" and Jaden Reddell and Andrew Marsh Hope to Visit Columbus
Georgia 2024 cornerback Demello Jones made an impact all over the field for Swainsboro High School last season. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound prospect saw time as a running back, wide receiver and cornerback, displaying versatility that caught Ohio State’s attention. OSU cornerbacks coach Tim Walton was impressed enough with Jones and extended him an offer on Jan. 19.
Eleven Warriors
Gene Smith Says Chris Holtmann is Ohio State's “Coach of the Future,” Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka Are Special and the Buckeyes' 2023 Class is Elite
Everyone was excited last week when Ohio State announced James Laurinaitis would return to the program as a graduate assistant. That's because he's a leader among leaders and the perfect fit for the Buckeyes. It's a real match made in heaven, don't ya think?. Let's have a good Friday, shall...
Eleven Warriors
Alex Graham Was “In Shock” After Receiving Ohio State Offer, In-state OL Marc Nave Jr. and 2026 Playmaker Corey Sadler Jr. Also Pick Up Offers
On Tuesday, Alex Graham heard his phone ring. Little did the 2025 defensive back know big news was on the other end of the call. Earlier in the day, Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano had spoken with his high school coach and told him Graham earned an offer to Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Ohio Running Back Jordan Marshall Includes Ohio State in His Top Four
Ohio State has made the final four for its top running back target in the class of 2024. On Thursday, four-star Cincinnati prospect Jordan Marshall placed the Buckeyes in the same company as Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound running back is considered the 105th-best prospect in the 2024...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Says Chris Holtmann Was "Fighting For Our Team" Before Being Ejected Against Wisconsin
Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti were faced with a challenge on Thursday. After Chris Holtmann was ejected in the first half, Ohio State's assistant coaches had to take the reins on the sideline and try to lead the Buckeyes back from a 16-point halftime deficit against a Big Ten opponent without their head coach on the floor.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Must Move the Ball More, Increase Assist Numbers to Help Offense
There are a number of different reasons Ohio State's offense has struggled since the calendar flipped to 2023. Not putting the ball in the basket is certainly the easiest answer. If only it was that easy for the Buckeyes to do so, right?. A major reason Ohio State's offense has...
Eleven Warriors
Wisconsin Holds Off Ohio State At Home, 65-60, As Buckeyes Fall to .500 on the Season
Wisconsin sustained a furious comeback effort late to walk out of the Schottenstein Center with a win over the Buckeyes. In a game that saw Chris Holtmann get ejected in the first half after a heated exchange with the officiating crew, frequent Ohio State turnovers and sluggish offense allowed Wisconsin to build a double-digit lead early. The Badgers took a 43-27 lead into halftime, and the Buckeyes had to play the entire second half without their head coach on the sideline.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Falls to Penn State, 29-9, in Front of a Sold-Out Covelli Center in Columbus
Ohio State welcomed top-ranked Penn State into a sold-out Covelli Center on Friday with an upset in mind. However, the dual between the No. 5 Buckeyes and No. 1 Nittany Lions ended with the same result as many of the program's past matchups: With Penn State on top. Ohio State...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin
Chris Holtmann won't be on the floor for the second half of Ohio State's Thursday matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeye head coach was ejected from the contest with 27 seconds left in the first half after a heated exchange with officials that followed an offensive foul call on Justice Sueing. Holtmann was hit with two quick technicals and walked to the locker room at the Schottenstein Center after cooling down.
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis is Back, Ohio State Basketball Has An Abysmal January and the Football Buckeyes Land Another Big Transfer
Ohio State football got two pieces of exciting news over the past week, but Ohio State’s basketball struggles went from bad to worse. We talk extensively about both sports on this week’s episode of Real Pod Wednesdays, starting with Ohio State football. While it’s a quiet National Signing Day for the Buckeyes in that they are not making any additions to their high school recruiting class of 2023, they made news on Friday when they announced the return of former Buckeye linebacker James Laurinaitis to the program as a defensive graduate assistant.
Eleven Warriors
Tyler Friday and Palaie Gaoteote IV Will Not Return to Ohio State for Additional Year of Eligibility
Tyler Friday and Palaie Gaoteote are no longer playing for Ohio State. Neither Ohio State defender is returning to the Buckeyes for a sixth year of eligibility, Ryan Day confirmed Wednesday during his National Signing Day press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Both Friday and Gaoteote could have...
Eleven Warriors
Bruce Thornton Admits He Hit Freshman Wall And Began Doubting Himself in January, But Continues to Evolve into Vocal Leader For Ohio State
After ho-hum performances in a trio of season-opening warmups against Robert Morris, Charleston Southern and Eastern Illinois, Bruce Thornton hit his stride. The highly-touted freshman point guard rattled off a subsequent nine-game run in which Chris Holtmann could hardly take him off the floor. Thornton averaged 12.6 points, shot well...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s 10 Assistant Coaches, James Laurinaitis and Mark Pantoni Provide Offseason Updates, Look Ahead to Spring Practice
All 10 of Ohio State’s full-time assistant coaches met with the media on Wednesday. So did director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and new graduate assistant James Laurinaitis. As each of the coaches spoke publicly for the first time this offseason, we got plenty of insight into where they’re...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says “I Completely Disagree” With Officials Who Told Him Peach Bowl Hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. “Wasn't Forceful Enough” For Targeting Call
Ryan Day wanted an explanation. The non-targeting call on Javon Bullard's third-quarter hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl might have cost Ohio State a chance to play in the national championship game. While the play was initially ruled targeting following a third-down pass from C.J. Stroud to Harrison in the end zone, the call was changed after a subsequent review. Harrison was sidelined for the rest of the game, Ohio State had to settle for a field goal and Georgia ended up winning the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup by just one point.
Eleven Warriors
Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Tommy Eichenberg Among Eight Buckeyes Who Will Miss Spring Practices
As spring football draws closer for Ohio State, Ryan Day announced that the Buckeyes will be without several starters and veteran backups for the start of the offseason. Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, Tommy Eichenberg, TreVeyon Henderson, Mitchell Melton, Kourt Williams, Evan Pryor and Jakob James will miss Ohio State's spring practices and scrimmage, Day said Wednesday in his first meeting with the media since the Buckeyes' loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
Eleven Warriors
Gene Smith Says He’s Not Interested in Replacing Kevin Warren As Big Ten Commissioner
Gene Smith will not be the Big Ten’s next commissioner. In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch on Wednesday, Smith said he is not interested in succeeding Kevin Warren as the leader of the Big Ten. “I’m not interested in that commissioner’s job,” Smith told the Dispatch. “People keep...
Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline Will Call Offensive Plays During Spring Practices, But Ryan Day Won’t Make Final Decision on Delegating Duty Until After Spring
The door is clearly open for Brian Hartline to become Ohio State’s offensive play-caller this season, but Ryan Day hasn’t made a final decision yet. In his first press conference since promoting Hartline to offensive coordinator in January, Day confirmed he is considering giving up play-calling duties this season. Entering his fifth year as Ohio State’s head coach, Day believes it might be for the best if he delegates that responsibility, which would free him up to spend more time working with all areas of the team rather than spending the majority of his time working with the offense.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
cwcolumbus.com
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
