Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone

MENTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A historic building in Mentone was destroyed in a late Thursday night fire. According to an official with North Lookout Mountain Fire, six fire departments responded to the report of a fire at the Hitching Post located at the corner of Alabama Hwy 117 and DeSoto Parkway.
MENTONE, AL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama

Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: Reports of ice on I-565, elevated roadways

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution on the roadways on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers noted small amounts of ice on the overpasses near these crashes.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Get ready to eat! The winter issue of Huntsville Magazine focuses on the area’s culinary scene

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Winter is here but it’s not so boring and blue thanks to Huntsville Magazine!. The new winter issue is now on stands, and online, and we can’t wait to dive deep into the glossy pages. Inside, readers can learn about the best and latest in the culinary scene, the area’s beloved ballet, brews we can’t wait to sip on and much more.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

WAFF

Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day

SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Groundhog Day and that means its time to head to Sardis City, Alabama, to hear from everyone’s favorite meteorologist, Sand Mountain Sam. Many people are familiar with Punxsutawney Phil, but not many people know about Sand Mountain Sam in Marshall County. Sam is an opossum who makes a prediction about the weather around Feb. 2 each year.
SARDIS CITY, AL
FOX54 News

Opioid deaths in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The total number of overdose related deaths each year are usually broken down by confirmed opioid deaths and pending or suspected opioid deaths. Recently, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill released the 2022 stats to Wendy Reeves, Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug-free Community. "What...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.
MADISON, AL
tourcounsel.com

Decatur Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama

Decatur Mall is a regional shopping mall located southwest of downtown Decatur, Alabama on State Route 67. The mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. It is the only mall in the Decatur Metropolitan Area. Anchor stores include Belk, and Electronic Express. The mall also houses a AMC...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The City of Huntsville’s Municipal Court has recused itself in the prosecution of Councilman Keith. A municipal court order moves the case to Athens. Judge Eddie Alley now has the case and will determine when Keith will make his first appearance. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. ORIGINAL: Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

