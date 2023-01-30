Read full article on original website
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
WAAY-TV
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
WAFF
Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone
MENTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A historic building in Mentone was destroyed in a late Thursday night fire. According to an official with North Lookout Mountain Fire, six fire departments responded to the report of a fire at the Hitching Post located at the corner of Alabama Hwy 117 and DeSoto Parkway.
Big splash: Man, 91, mistakes Alabama pond for parking lot, police say
A 91-year-old motorist visiting a northern Alabama city mistook a pond for a parking lot and drove the vehicle into the water on Thursday, authorities said.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
WAFF
Beloved former coach memorialized with scholarship in Marshall County
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Richard Cole was a beloved member of the Sand Mountain community for many years. Originally hailing from Dekalb County, Cole was an athlete from a young age. After leading his team to many victories at Crossville High School, he would go on to play for...
Senior drives van into Big Spring Park pond, mistaken for parking lot
The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
WAFF
Huntsville Police: Reports of ice on I-565, elevated roadways
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution on the roadways on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers noted small amounts of ice on the overpasses near these crashes.
WAFF
Get ready to eat! The winter issue of Huntsville Magazine focuses on the area’s culinary scene
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Winter is here but it’s not so boring and blue thanks to Huntsville Magazine!. The new winter issue is now on stands, and online, and we can’t wait to dive deep into the glossy pages. Inside, readers can learn about the best and latest in the culinary scene, the area’s beloved ballet, brews we can’t wait to sip on and much more.
WAFF
Sand Mountain Sam prepares to make Groundhog Day weather prediction
SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Groundhog Day and that means its time to head to Sardis City, Alabama, to hear from everyone’s favorite meteorologist, Sand Mountain Sam. Many people are familiar with Punxsutawney Phil, but not many people know about Sand Mountain Sam in Marshall County. Sam is an opossum who makes a prediction about the weather around Feb. 2 each year.
WAFF
Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day
SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Groundhog Day and that means its time to head to Sardis City, Alabama, to hear from everyone’s favorite meteorologist, Sand Mountain Sam. Many people are familiar with Punxsutawney Phil, but not many people know about Sand Mountain Sam in Marshall County. Sam is an opossum who makes a prediction about the weather around Feb. 2 each year.
North Alabama mother’s cause of death revealed after murder-suicide
In January, a Hazel Green mother was found dead by authorities in her home. The next day, her two sons and husband died in an alleged murder-suicide in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Opioid deaths in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The total number of overdose related deaths each year are usually broken down by confirmed opioid deaths and pending or suspected opioid deaths. Recently, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill released the 2022 stats to Wendy Reeves, Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug-free Community. "What...
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
WAFF
VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school. Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.
WAFF
Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States. Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms. Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about...
WAAY-TV
Coroner: Madison County mother dead ‘several weeks’ before body found
The murder of a Madison County mother happened weeks before her body was found. Jennifer Lepore’s death from blunt force injuries has been ruled a homicide, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said in a statement to WAAY. “Based on the presently known circumstances and postmortem examination, her death...
tourcounsel.com
Decatur Mall | Shopping mall in Alabama
Decatur Mall is a regional shopping mall located southwest of downtown Decatur, Alabama on State Route 67. The mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. It is the only mall in the Decatur Metropolitan Area. Anchor stores include Belk, and Electronic Express. The mall also houses a AMC...
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The City of Huntsville’s Municipal Court has recused itself in the prosecution of Councilman Keith. A municipal court order moves the case to Athens. Judge Eddie Alley now has the case and will determine when Keith will make his first appearance. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. ORIGINAL: Huntsville...
