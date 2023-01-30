Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Ted Lee Hulgan
A private burial for Ted Lee Hulgan, age 59, of Knoxville will take place at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Ted’s wishes were to be cremated. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Jerry Roff
Memorial services for Jerry Roff, age 72, of Pleasantville will be held Saturday, February 4th at 12:00pm at the Mason Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Pleasantville Church Christ or to the family. Online condolences may be bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Melissa D. Elko
Funeral services for Melissa D. Elko age 60, formerly of Knoxville will be held on Monday, February 6th at 10:30am in the Chapel of the Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville. Entombment will be made at the Memorial Lawn Mausoleum in Ottumwa. Visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday from 2:00-4:00pm at the Williams Funeral Home.
kniakrls.com
Shawna Maasdam
Funeral services for Shawna Maasdam will be held at 10:30am, Monday, February 6th at the Sully First Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 pm, Sunday also at the church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Many Projects Going on at the Knoxville Parks
Young’s Park, Auld Park, Edward’s Park, Brooks Garden, Veteran’s Park and East Park, are all facilities Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers takes care of. He also directs operations at the Recreation Center, maintains the Competine Trail as well as oversees Graceland Cemetery. At the recreation...
kniakrls.com
Pella Show Choirs Heading to Mt. Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella High School return to competition after a weekend away. Acapella, Bravo, and Pelladrenaline will all perform at Mt. Pleasant Music in Motion, with the middle school starting at 9 a.m., prep students at 11:45 a.m., and varsity at 3:30 p.m. Pella has already been tops in their class at their first two shows of the season at Muscatine and DCG.
kniakrls.com
K-ACT Auditions set for Little Women
Knoxville Area Community Theatre (K-ACT) will be holding auditions for the play Little Women from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 4, and from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, February 5, at Memorial Hall in Knoxville. Marty Adkins, the director of K-ACT tells KNIA/KRLS News they have never done Little Women here...
kniakrls.com
Charles Holdefer to be at Knoxville Library
Knoxville native Charles Holdefer will be reading from his new novel “Don’t Look at Me,” at the Knoxville Public Library Thursday, February 9 at 6:00 p.m. Holdefer attended Melcher-Dallas and Knoxville schools, and later the University of Iowa. He now lives in Brussels, Belgium. Holdefer returns to Knoxville every year to visit family and to teach at the Iowa Summer Writing Festival.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Dinner Next Week
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony is one week away, the chamber’s first in-person annual dinner since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the speaker this year will be author Eric Recker with the theme of Win The Now, and is all about taking advantage of the unique opportunities afforded in Indianola, and using the momentum that has been building for years to help Indianola reach its potential.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brandon Nemmers
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Brandon Nemmers, he is the Parks and Recreation Director in Knoxville, as we talk about his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville was Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, as we talk about the most recent city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Conservation Department Oversees Three Main Parks
Steve Edwards, the Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department, oversees three parks, Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park. His department gave the Marion County Board of Supervisors an overall budget proposed at $1.7 million for the fiscal year 2023-2024. According to Edwards his department generates roughly 40 percent of the revenue towards his budget. That is right around $700,000.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Leslie VanderLinden
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Leslie VanderLinden, President of the Marion County Humane Society as talk about the shelter. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Rainey Performing in Pella for Black History Month on Central Campus
Central College and Pella Public Library welcome the award-winning author and performer Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey for a performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Cox-Snow Auditorium, on the Central campus. The public is invited to An Evening with Caleb Rainey: The Heart of a Negro Artist. His appearance Feb. 28 will showcase a performance followed by an onstage interview by “Dr. Bob” Robert Leonard, KNIA/KRLS reporter.
kniakrls.com
Many Hands Thrift Market Opening in Indianola This Spring
The new Indianola location of the Many Hands Thrift Market will open this spring. The store will include secondhand clothes, accessories, home décor pieces, kitchenware, toys, and more. The store will also offer specialty items like fair trade and Haitian-made products. Many Hands CEO Tim Brand said in a...
kniakrls.com
Pella Orchestra Invites Public to Winter Concert
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community next week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will featuring a unique variety at the upcoming performance. Hear more about the orchestra at Pella High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Tomorrow
The Indianola Public Library is continuing the SOUP-er Bowl tomorrow, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Concert Association hosting Parallel Exit
The Indianola Concert Association is hosting their next performance later this month, featuring Parallel Exit. Parallel Exit is a three-person New York City based nouveau vaudeville company that mixes song and dance with slapstick physical comedy. Parallel Exit has been performing together since 1997, and features a family friendly show that explains how the vaudeville circuit entertained a century ago. The performance will be on February 20th in the Indianola High School auditorium at 7pm. Find ticket information below.
kniakrls.com
Bussey Library to do Valentine’s Box Craft
The Bussey Public Library will be doing a Valentine’s Day Box Craft event Tuesday, February 7 from 3:30 until 5:00 p.m. The Valentine’s Day Boxes will be donated to the Twin Cedars School District for any children who forget to make a box. Bussey Librarian Chelzie Pinegar tells KNIA/KRLS News, that when students get their Valentines at school they have something to put it in. She added there always are a few kids who forget.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Comments / 0