Las Vegas, NV

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Complex

Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments

Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
MMA Fighting

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284

It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
wrestletalk.com

Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble

According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
MMAmania.com

Cormier: Derrick Lewis ‘absolutely done’ as a top heavyweight, will knockout Serghei Spivac anyway

Daniel Cormier knows a thing or two about Derrick Lewis. “DC” battled “The Black Beast” with the heavyweight title on the line atop the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2018, steamrolling the 265-pound fan favorite by way of second-round submission. In the years that followed, Cormier would retire in the wake of his Stipe Miocic trilogy while Lewis stayed afloat with a mediocre 5-4 record.
MMA Fighting

Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68 Gambling Preview: Can Fedor Emelianenko and Derrick Lewis punch their way to upset wins?

It’s a heavyweight doubleheader this weekend with UFC Vegas 68 and Bellator 290 taking place on Saturday in Las Vegas and Inglewood, Calif., respectively. In the UFC, Derrick Lewis faces Sergey Spivac, while over in Bellator, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader puts his title on the line against the great Fedor Emelianenko in the final fight of the legend’s esteemed career. There’s no time to waste so let’s hop to it.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary WWE Star

The WWE lost a legend this week. Lanny Poffo, who's one of the best wrestlers of all time and was known as "The Genius," passed away at the age of 68. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time. Poffo arrived at the WWE in 1985 alongside his brother Randy Savage and was one of the first ...
