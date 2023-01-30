Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t want to hear excuses about no Khabib Nurmagomedov after he wins at UFC 284
It’s been a long, long time since Alexander Volkanovski has been a betting underdog. The reigning UFC featherweight champion has been one of the most dominant forces in MMA since joining the UFC in 2016, racking up a 12-0 record and four defenses of his 145-pound belt en route to becoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport. Naturally, he’s been the betting favorite for the majority of that run. But that will change on Feb. 12 when Volkanovski vaults up to 155 pounds to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for two-division glory in the main event of UFC 284.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
overtimeheroics.net
Broner’s last chance: “I put myself in this position…The only way out is boxing”
You won’t find too many fighters who’ve “come back” more than Adrien Broner. Frankly, the four-division former world champ hasn’t looked like a legit elite-level fighter for at least nine years now and has turned in some absolutely dreadful performances in many of his most recent outings.
MMA Fighting
Eddie Hearn predicts ‘unbelievably limited’ Tommy Fury will get knocked out by Jake Paul
Matchroom Boxing exec Eddie Hearn may not get along with Jake Paul right now, but he’s picking “The Problem Child” over Tommy Fury. On Wednesday’s The MMA Hour, Hearn said Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury, is “unbelievably limited” and will crack under the pressure of Paul’s mental warfare.
Charles Oliveira explains why he will no longer callout Conor McGregor: “I’ve asked for this fight plenty of times and he never says anything”
UFC star Charles Oliveira has explained why he has decided to stop calling for a fight against Conor McGregor. For the longest time now, we’ve seen plenty of questions circulating regarding Conor McGregor. He hasn’t been seen for almost two years in the Octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.
Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal was pressured into accepting fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 287: “He doesn’t think he’s gonna win either”
Ben Askren has explained why he doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal will defeat Gilbert Burns when they meet at UFC 287. It’s no secret that Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal don’t like each other. After all, ‘Gamebred’ was the one who knocked Askren out cold when they met back in 2019.
Paulo Costa reacts after Dana White makes Logan Paul’s PRIME the official sports drink of the UFC: “They offered 500M but I said no”
Paulo Costa is reacting after Dana Whites made Logan Paul’s PRIME the official sports drink of the UFC. It was announced yesterday that the UFC has entered into a multiyear sponsorship deal with PRIME, the hydration drink co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI. PRIME will replace the previous contract...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble
According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
MMAmania.com
Cormier: Derrick Lewis ‘absolutely done’ as a top heavyweight, will knockout Serghei Spivac anyway
Daniel Cormier knows a thing or two about Derrick Lewis. “DC” battled “The Black Beast” with the heavyweight title on the line atop the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2018, steamrolling the 265-pound fan favorite by way of second-round submission. In the years that followed, Cormier would retire in the wake of his Stipe Miocic trilogy while Lewis stayed afloat with a mediocre 5-4 record.
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s complete MMA retirement something I could never do
Fedor Emelianenko promises his fight at Bellator 290 will be his last, but unlike ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he knows he could never completely walk away from the sport. After retiring from competition in 2020, Nurmagomedov shocked the world when he effectively cut ties with MMA to return home to...
MMA Fighting
Bellator 290 and UFC Vegas 68 Gambling Preview: Can Fedor Emelianenko and Derrick Lewis punch their way to upset wins?
It’s a heavyweight doubleheader this weekend with UFC Vegas 68 and Bellator 290 taking place on Saturday in Las Vegas and Inglewood, Calif., respectively. In the UFC, Derrick Lewis faces Sergey Spivac, while over in Bellator, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader puts his title on the line against the great Fedor Emelianenko in the final fight of the legend’s esteemed career. There’s no time to waste so let’s hop to it.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Randy Couture, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell and more to take part in Fedor’s retirement celebration
There’s a nostalgic feeling in the combat sports air this week as the career of one of the most storied fighters to ever grace a ring or cage will come to an end this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) as Fedor Emelianenko will make the competitive walk one final time.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary WWE Star
The WWE lost a legend this week. Lanny Poffo, who's one of the best wrestlers of all time and was known as "The Genius," passed away at the age of 68. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time. Poffo arrived at the WWE in 1985 alongside his brother Randy Savage and was one of the first ...
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor’s has already choose his next opponent for comeback in a summer sizzler – this will be some scrap!
Erguson was last in action last September in a short-notice showdown with the recently-departed Nate Diaz – which he lost via fourth-round submission. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Dubliner, however, is fighting fit and...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: ‘Healthy’ Jiri Prochazka is the fighter to beat Jon Jones, according to ‘King Mo’ Lawal
Jiri Prochazka is the truth. The now-former champion is waiting on the sidelines until his eventual return to action after a severe shoulder injury forced him out of action. Prochazka is chomping, at the bit, hoping a title return bout takes place sooner rather than later. Ideally, Prochazka would face...
MMA Fighting
DAMN! They Were Good: Celebrating the GOAT, Fedor Emelianenko, before the last walk of ‘The Last Emperor’
DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and on the second episode of 2023, the MMA Fighting crew remembers the best of Fedor Emelianenko as he prepares for the final fight of his legendary career. Starting his career in 2000,...
