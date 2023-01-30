Read full article on original website
Jerry Roff
Memorial services for Jerry Roff, age 72, of Pleasantville will be held Saturday, February 4th at 12:00pm at the Mason Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Pleasantville Church Christ or to the family. Online condolences may be bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Ted Lee Hulgan
A private burial for Ted Lee Hulgan, age 59, of Knoxville will take place at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Ted’s wishes were to be cremated. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.
Melissa D. Elko
Funeral services for Melissa D. Elko age 60, formerly of Knoxville will be held on Monday, February 6th at 10:30am in the Chapel of the Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville. Entombment will be made at the Memorial Lawn Mausoleum in Ottumwa. Visitation with the family present will be held on Sunday from 2:00-4:00pm at the Williams Funeral Home.
Pella Show Choirs Heading to Mt. Pleasant
The show choirs of Pella High School return to competition after a weekend away. Acapella, Bravo, and Pelladrenaline will all perform at Mt. Pleasant Music in Motion, with the middle school starting at 9 a.m., prep students at 11:45 a.m., and varsity at 3:30 p.m. Pella has already been tops in their class at their first two shows of the season at Muscatine and DCG.
Many Hands Thrift Market Opening in Indianola This Spring
The new Indianola location of the Many Hands Thrift Market will open this spring. The store will include secondhand clothes, accessories, home décor pieces, kitchenware, toys, and more. The store will also offer specialty items like fair trade and Haitian-made products. Many Hands CEO Tim Brand said in a...
Indianola Chamber Dinner Next Week
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony is one week away, the chamber’s first in-person annual dinner since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the speaker this year will be author Eric Recker with the theme of Win The Now, and is all about taking advantage of the unique opportunities afforded in Indianola, and using the momentum that has been building for years to help Indianola reach its potential.
Pella Christian Bowling Swept by Gilbert
The Pella Christian bowling teams kicked off a busy three-day stretch being swept by Gilbert Thursday, as the girls squad fell 2017-1787 and the boys lost 2911-2083. Despite the losses, the Eagles once again bowled right around their season averages. The Pella Christian girls outscored their season average of 1768 for the fourth straight meet, while the boys bested their season average 1988 for the fourth time in their last five meets. Alexa Klaasen once again led the Eagle girls in round 1 with a score of 343 followed by Cathy Tang at 231 and Dani Roose at 217. The P.C. boys were led by Andrew VanKooten with a round 1 score of 354, followed by Evan DeJong at 312 and Alex VanGorp with a 245 score.
Pella Heads to Grinnell for Make Up, Featuring Top 10 Girls Clash
Just over a week after originally scheduled, a clash of top ten girls basketball teams highlights a doubleheader road trip for the Pella basketball teams this evening. The newly-ranked #8 in 4A Dutch girls take on the #8 in Class 3A Grinnell Tigers in the opener of a girls-boys twin bill.
Pella Basketball Sweeps Oskaloosa
As the calendar finished out January, the Pella girls and boys basketball teams found victory heading into the final weeks of the regular season and looming playoffs. The #9 in 4A Dutch girls held off an Oskaloosa second-half surge in a 52-43 win, while the boys pulled away early in a 70-43 lopsided contest in the nightcap Tuesday, with both heard live on 92.1 KRLS.
Warrior basketball teams travel to Grinnell
The Norwalk basketball squads return to the court tonight for a varsity doubleheader at Grinnell. The girls game will tip off at 6:15 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:45. Both contests can be heard live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3), starting with pregame coverage at 6:05. The Warrior girls enter...
Pella Girls Snap Long Losing Streak in Basketball Sweep of Grinnell
For the first time in nearly seven years, the Pella girls and boys basketball teams swept Grinnell in their last ever Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader against each other in a weather-related makeup Thursday evening heard live on 92.1 KRLS. In a top ten showdown, the #8 in Class 4A Dutch...
Indianola, Pleasantville, SE Warren Wrestlers Begin Girls State Today
Four local wrestlers will compete at the first sanctioned Iowa Girls Wrestling State Tournament today in Iowa City, Summer Wolff and Lanie Frericks from Indianola, Madilyn Rowson from Pleasantville, and Glorious Fridley from Southeast Warren. Wolff was seeded 23rd in the 135lb bracket, and will match up with 10th seeded...
Central Drops Conference Wrestling Dual to Luther College
The daunting American Rivers Conference slate continued Thursday for the Central College wrestling team with a 27-10 loss against No. 9 Luther College. Luther (13-5, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) is the third ranked team Central (5-5, 3-4 conference) has wrestled in its last four duals. Gage Linahon (junior, 197 pounds,...
Conservation Department Oversees Three Main Parks
Steve Edwards, the Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department, oversees three parks, Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park. His department gave the Marion County Board of Supervisors an overall budget proposed at $1.7 million for the fiscal year 2023-2024. According to Edwards his department generates roughly 40 percent of the revenue towards his budget. That is right around $700,000.
Basketball Highlights
Enjoy highlights from this past week’s basketball action as heard on KNIA and KRLS.
Indianola Library SOUP-er Bowl Tomorrow
The Indianola Public Library is continuing the SOUP-er Bowl tomorrow, a friendly competition between local businesses and organizations to provide a hot soup meal to the community. Adult Services Librarian Jacy West tells KNIA News each Friday until February 10th, different groups will have soups available at the Indianola Public Library for the community to eat and vote on who made the best soup, with space available for promotional material next to the soup.
Knoxville Girls Endure A Physical Bondurant-Farrar And Fall On The Road
The Knoxville Girls basketball Squad could not hold up to the more physical Bondurant-Farrar on Thursday night and fell 58-38 to the Bluejays. A close game was broken open in the 3rd quarter when the Bluejays unleashed a 14-1 run to take the lead from three to 16 after Knoxville had trimmed a halftime deficit from nine to three. The Panthers also committed 26 turnovers and were out-rebounded 31-18. Coach Matt Ritchhart told KNIA/KRLS Sports while the loss did not indicate it, his girls came to play and competed.
Many Projects Going on at the Knoxville Parks
Young’s Park, Auld Park, Edward’s Park, Brooks Garden, Veteran’s Park and East Park, are all facilities Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers takes care of. He also directs operations at the Recreation Center, maintains the Competine Trail as well as oversees Graceland Cemetery. At the recreation...
Twin Cedars Falls To Saydel
The Twin Cedars Basketball Squads were defeated by Saydel on Thursday. The girls lost to the Eagles 44-41 as it was all Saydel in the 1st half getting out to a 27-12 lead but the Sabers won the 2nd half 28-17, but it was not enough. Cheyanne Bruns led Twin Cedars with 20 points and Kisha Reed scored 12. Saydel controlled the boys game from the outset, leading 28-11 after the 1st quarter and holding control from that point on. Holden Roberts had 12 points to lead the Sabers. No rest for Twin Cedars tonight as the Sabers head to Iowa Valley tonight.
Melcher-Dallas Double Drubbs Seymour On Senior Night
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads enjoyed blowout wins on senior night against Seymour. The girls beat up Seymour 47-24 as Addi Wadle scored 18 points and Maddy DeJong scored ten. Kasyn Reed grabbed 14 rebounds on her senior night. The boys clobbered Seymour 74-44 as the Saints busted out of the gates early and often. Owen Suntken dropped in 33 points while Logan Godfrey scored 16 and Max Enfield scored ten. The busy week for Melcher-Dallas continues with games at Lamoni tonight.
