The Pella Christian bowling teams kicked off a busy three-day stretch being swept by Gilbert Thursday, as the girls squad fell 2017-1787 and the boys lost 2911-2083. Despite the losses, the Eagles once again bowled right around their season averages. The Pella Christian girls outscored their season average of 1768 for the fourth straight meet, while the boys bested their season average 1988 for the fourth time in their last five meets. Alexa Klaasen once again led the Eagle girls in round 1 with a score of 343 followed by Cathy Tang at 231 and Dani Roose at 217. The P.C. boys were led by Andrew VanKooten with a round 1 score of 354, followed by Evan DeJong at 312 and Alex VanGorp with a 245 score.

PELLA, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO