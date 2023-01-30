ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Red panda escapes from San Diego Zoo enclosure

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A red panda surprised visitors at the San Diego Zoo when it climbed a tree and escaped its enclosure before zookeepers were able to lure it back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alUdp_0kWcOcYd00
A red panda escaped from its San Diego Zoo enclosure Sunday after climbing a tree and jumping to an adjacent tree outside of its open air habitat. Zookeepers were able to lure it back hours later. File photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

The 2-year-old red panda named Adira scaled a tree Sunday and then jumped to another tree outside of her enclosed open air habitat in front of surprised onlookers.

Zoo officials immediately evacuated visitors and closed the area as they worked to lure the panda out of the adjacent tree and back into her enclosure.

"Wildlife care specialists found that a female red panda had climbed into a tree adjacent to her habitat in the Zoo's Panda Canyon," San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in a statement. "We consider this a non-emergency situation."

"Red pandas spend most of their time in trees and are excellent climbers," a spokesperson told The San Diego Union-Tribune in an email. "It never left the area and remained in the tree."

Goodbye Toronto, Hello San Diego! Our two-year-old red panda Adira will be making an exciting move to the @sandiegozoo next week on a recommendation from the Red Panda Species Survival Plan pic.twitter.com/3woFYrwnux — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) September 26, 2022

After several hours and much prodding by zookeepers, Adira eventually climbed back into the tree inside of her habitat. No injuries were reported. Zoo officials said they plan to trim the trees to prevent another escape.

Red pandas are native to southwestern China and the eastern Himalayas. They also are endangered.

"With their bushy tail for balance -- which can be as long as their body -- and claws for gripping, red pandas are acrobatic tree dwellers. Most of their time is spent in trees, and the red panda's cinnamon red coat, occasionally saddled with orange or yellow, and soft cream-colored face mask give great camouflage among the red moss and white lichen that cover the tree trunks of their bamboo forest homes," according to the San Diego Zoo's website .

Adira has been a part of the San Diego Zoo's red panda exhibit since September, when she was transferred from Toronto Zoo through the Red Panda Species Survival Plan.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Field & Stream

Giant 4-Foot Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Texas

A marine life researcher recently made a shocking discovery on a beach in Texas. According to a video posted to YouTube, Jace Tunnell of the University of Texas Marine Institute found a 4-foot-long sea creature on a beach on Mustang Island. Tunnell identified the creature as an especially large American eel. The video was posted as part of an educational series on the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve YouTube page.
TEXAS STATE
One Green Planet

Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision

A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
ALASKA STATE
earth.com

Rare cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain

In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
Ars Technica

Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Makes Mexican Diver Its Buffet, Making It The First Fatal Shark Attack of 2023

A great white shark decided to make a diver its buffet in the waters off Mexico earlier in January, according to recent reports, which said the incident occurred in front of a fisherman who was also present at that time. The marine predator decapitated the male diver who was searching for mollusks. Based on records, the incident is considered to be the the first fatal shark attack of 2023.
msn.com

Elephants Protect Babies From Wild Dogs

As you’ve probably seen many times on our playlist, mothers in the wild will go to all ends to protect their young. Elephants are the epitome of this phenomenon. This is the moment a herd of elephants come together to form a shield around the babies of the herd to protect them from a pack of wild dogs.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
526K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy