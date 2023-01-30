ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

"Have the conversation": How to talk to children about Tyre Nichols video

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaMFk_0kWcOURh00

How to cope after the release of bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest 03:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Memphis police announced Monday that a sixth officer has been relieved of duty in connection with his role on the night Tyre Nichols was beaten by police .

Nichols died three days after he was pulled over on Jan. 7.

The five officers who were fired are facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

Attorney Ben Crump said there must be accountability for everyone who saw Nichols that night.

The Memphis police beating has triggered emotional reactions across the country, heightened by the release of the body camera video and video recorded by a camera on a light pole.

There's been an outpouring of reactions to the beating of Nichols and the release of the video.

Doctors say this can be emotional, even for people who haven't watched the video.

"For people's overall mental health, this is still something we need to protect," Dr. George James, a Philly-based therapist, said.

James said he hasn't been able to watch the video.

"I couldn't, I just couldn't get through it," James said.

But experts say you don't have to physically witness violence to have a traumatic stress response.

"Maybe you're having nightmares about it and it just keeps replaying in your head," Jody Baumstein, a licensed therapist, said. "You may also notice that you're edgy. You're irritable. You're kind of on edge and kind of heightened."

James says the Memphis beating of a Black man by Black police officers can be especially difficult for minorities.

"It can trigger people to feel the pain they felt in some other way," James said. "Those triggers can now produce more anxiety, more worry, more concern, more sadness, more depression and it impacts people's work. How they show up. How they are with their family."

James said acknowledging feelings is the first critical step in healthy coping.

"Just acknowledging that there is something to talk about, just like we're doing this segment, can allow people to know its OK for us to have this conversation," James said.

Parents are reminded to talk with their kids, be open and honest about what happened and validate their feelings.

"Have the conversation," James said. "You don't have to show your kids a video, but you can talk about it cause it will come up at school or other places."

Healthy coping can include exercising, meditating, playing games and even a walk outside. If emotions interfere with daily life, it could be time to seek professional help

James said becoming active in social causes can help offset frustrated emotions, and distractions are good.

His favorite right now? Cheering for the Eagles.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Vigil for Tyre Nichols to be held in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are growing calls for police reform across the country and in our area after videos showed Memphis police involved in the death of Tyre Nichols.And Tuesday afternoon, a vigil will be held for Nichols at a church in West Mount Airy.Nichols' family and their lawyer are expected to speak later Tuesday in Memphis.But until then, the fallout continues as 7 officers have now been removed from duty: two who were placed on leave, and five facing murder charges who have been fired from the department.Preston Hemphill was also removed Jan. 8 along with the other officers. Another officer placed on leave had not been identified.The five officers the department says were "directly involved" in Nichols' death— Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — face charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.   Organizers in our area are holding what they're calling an emergency vigil for Nichols in Mount Airy.That's set to happen at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of Germantown Church.It is open to the public.Meantime, funeral services for Nichols will be held Wednesday in Memphis.Four Biden administration officials are expected to attend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
93.1 WZAK

3 Memphis EMT Fired For Their Response To Tyre Nichols

5 Black Memphis police officer were fired and charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols after an alleged traffic stop. The video was made public on Friday evening and as the public became outraged with what they were viewing more are being investigated and losing their jobs. Earlier Monday it...
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Nichols being held down, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Tyre Nichols death: Pittsburgh police prepared for potential protests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The police body camera video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released Friday night.His death led to second-degree murder charges against five Memphis police officers who were fired over the incident.Investigators and prosecutors are giving the public advanced warning that what they are about to see will be shocking in its brutality — a restrained Nichols repeatedly being hit with a Taser and beaten only to die in a hospital three days later. When the video is released, street protests could follow. "When people actually see with their own eyes the kinds of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy