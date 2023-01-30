Kennesaw girl celebrates being cancer-free

Charlotte Smith with her little brother, Cooper. Special

Charlotte Smith was joined by family and friends this month to celebrate being cancer-free after 27 months of treatment.

“It feels so amazing. … She is done, chemo-free in 2023. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said her mother, Emily Smith of Kennesaw.

Charlotte, 5, was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020, when she was 3. Her mother took her to the doctor after noticing she was tired, not eating much and prone to bruising.

Her hemoglobin level was low — 4.9 — so they took her to Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Charlotte was treated at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Over the next two years, she had multiple chemotherapy infusions, oral chemotherapy for a year and a half, seven blood transfusions, 18 lumbar punctures and two surgeries.

“Her temperament and her ease at appointments … she’s always been so positive and resilient whenever she’s going through something,” Emily Smith said. “She’s always looking forward to going to the doctor, it was never really a struggle.”

To celebrate being cancer-free, the Smiths threw a large party for their daughter, complete with a face painter and a DJ.

During her treatment, Charlotte attended the Center for Early Education at Marietta First Baptist Church, where the Smiths are members. The teachers showed their support by wearing “Charlotte’s army,” shirts, Smith said.

“We’re very thankful for the community support,” she added.

Charlotte is the great-granddaughter of Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Adele Grubbs; Emily Smith is Grubbs’ granddaughter.

Charlotte’s father, Brad Smith, is a business intelligence developer at Children’s Healthcare. Emily Smith works as an intensive care nurse at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and had to take a leave of absence during her daughter’s treatment. Charlotte was immunocompromised due to the cancer, and the risk of her working in the hospital was too great.

Now, Charlotte is in kindergarten at Kennesaw Elementary. Charlotte has two younger siblings — Olivia, 3, and Cooper, her three-month-old brother. She likes arts and crafts and coloring, and wants to be a nurse like her mother.

“Charlotte says that when she grows up she wants to be a nurse, and take care of other people to help make them feel better,” Smith said.

Her mother added, “we’ve always said that she’s an old soul.”

“Times that she’s feeling her worst, she’s still caring about others. She’s just such a sweet little girl.”