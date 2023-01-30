ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw girl celebrates being cancer-free

By hriggall, Special
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rKCL_0kWcOTYy00
Charlotte Smith with her little brother, Cooper. Special

Charlotte Smith was joined by family and friends this month to celebrate being cancer-free after 27 months of treatment.

“It feels so amazing. … She is done, chemo-free in 2023. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said her mother, Emily Smith of Kennesaw.

Charlotte, 5, was diagnosed with cancer in October 2020, when she was 3. Her mother took her to the doctor after noticing she was tired, not eating much and prone to bruising.

Her hemoglobin level was low — 4.9 — so they took her to Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Charlotte was treated at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Over the next two years, she had multiple chemotherapy infusions, oral chemotherapy for a year and a half, seven blood transfusions, 18 lumbar punctures and two surgeries.

“Her temperament and her ease at appointments … she’s always been so positive and resilient whenever she’s going through something,” Emily Smith said. “She’s always looking forward to going to the doctor, it was never really a struggle.”

To celebrate being cancer-free, the Smiths threw a large party for their daughter, complete with a face painter and a DJ.

During her treatment, Charlotte attended the Center for Early Education at Marietta First Baptist Church, where the Smiths are members. The teachers showed their support by wearing “Charlotte’s army,” shirts, Smith said.

“We’re very thankful for the community support,” she added.

Charlotte is the great-granddaughter of Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge Adele Grubbs; Emily Smith is Grubbs’ granddaughter.

Charlotte’s father, Brad Smith, is a business intelligence developer at Children’s Healthcare. Emily Smith works as an intensive care nurse at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and had to take a leave of absence during her daughter’s treatment. Charlotte was immunocompromised due to the cancer, and the risk of her working in the hospital was too great.

Now, Charlotte is in kindergarten at Kennesaw Elementary. Charlotte has two younger siblings — Olivia, 3, and Cooper, her three-month-old brother. She likes arts and crafts and coloring, and wants to be a nurse like her mother.

“Charlotte says that when she grows up she wants to be a nurse, and take care of other people to help make them feel better,” Smith said.

Her mother added, “we’ve always said that she’s an old soul.”

“Times that she’s feeling her worst, she’s still caring about others. She’s just such a sweet little girl.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan family looking to win big money on ‘Family Feud’

“Family Feud” is about to get the Newnan treatment. The Treutel family is competing on the popular daytime game show on Feb. 10 for a chance at $100,000 and a new car. As contestants, they will try to guess the best response to a survey question, and each family member plays until an answer is missed. Then, the other family gets a chance to steal and win the game. The family with the most points at the end of the round goes into the double round for fast money.
NEWNAN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant

CHUBBTOWN, Ga. — Along a rural stretch of Floyd County, a creek runs strong and roots run deep for one family. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church, built in 1870, stands as a cornerstone for the Chubbtown Community and remains the only building left from the original area. Clemmie Whatley,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

City committee taps Atrium Health Floyd for employee wellness clinic

The City of Rome’s General Administration Committee voted Thursday to go with Atrium Health Floyd as the new provider for an employee wellness clinic. The contract, with the city’s portion being roughly $200,000, is expected to go into effect by March 1, after it is examined by the city attorney.
ROME, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
justshortofcrazy.com

5 Reasons Why Woodstock, GA Is An Unexpected Must-See City Near Atlanta

Woodstock, GA is the perfect place to stay that’s close to Atlanta but with outdoor activities, great dining and plenty to do. Just thirty-five minutes north of Atlanta on I-75/575, it offers a surprising array of sophisticated and entertaining amenities with a welcoming, small-town feel. Woodstock, Georgia, has established...
WOODSTOCK, GA
wevv.com

Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Ms Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe Open in Smyrna

Halpern Enterprises, Inc. announces that Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Café has opened at The Shops at Belmont, a 48-acre mixed-use development at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna, Georgia. Occupying 2,100 square feet, this is the soul food eatery’s third location in metro Atlanta. “The Shops...
SMYRNA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large fire in Douglasville displaces family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy