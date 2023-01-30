ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Center Square adds proper citation to five stories

By The Center Square
 4 days ago

The Center Square has retroactively added proper attribution to five stories published in the state of Washington since July that lacked proper citation to its original source material.

The five stories in question used information, including direct quotes, first published by The Spokesman-Review without appropriate attribution, violating The Center Square's Code of Ethics related to transparency and integrity.

"We are disappointed that we failed to properly cite The Spokesman-Review when we should have in these instances, and we apologize to them and their reporters," The Center Square Executive Editor Dan McCaleb said. "We also apologize to our readers. As journalists, accuracy and transparency are vital to our credibility. We need to hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we failed here. We have taken steps to prevent this from happening again."

The Center Square is further investigating the reporter's past work.

