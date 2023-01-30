Read full article on original website
What to Watch This Week: ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ‘Harlem’ Season 2, ’Pamela, A Love Story, and More
It’s February and this month is already looking promising with its movie and TV releases. This week in particular is an exciting one, for both streaming and theaters. Universal Studios hosted a screening of Knock at the Cabin, hosted by director M. Night Shyamalan and Pete Davidson, and Complex was there to watch the film and cover the event. Netflix also hosted a screening and Q&A at The Paris Theater in New York to showcase their latest documentary film Pamela, A Love Story, about Pamela Anderson’s life and story, which was produced by her son, Brandon Lee, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.
Dave Bautista Wonders Why He’s Never Been Asked to Star in a Rom-Com: ‘Am I That Unattractive?’
Dave Bautista wants to find love. At least on screen. After the actor-turned-wrestler recently made it clear that he wants to be taken seriously as a thespian, he recently pointed out that starring in a rom-com would qualify. While speaking to Page Six at the premiere of Knock at the...
Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake
Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
Former Contestants on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Claim It Was ‘Rigged’
Netflix’s reality spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge has been put on blast by contestants. Rolling Stone reports that some of the 456 people who participated in the reality series have revealed just how unsafe the show’s working conditions were—and that the show was rigged. Players who were competing to cash in on $4.56 million did so in brutal conditions, spending hours in an airport hangar that one source said was 14 degrees Fahrenheit. These details came to light shortly after the reality show finished its first day of filming in late January.
‘Dr. Phil’ Is Coming to an End After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil will be coming to an end after 21 seasons, Variety reports. The Phil McGraw-hosted daytime talk show is ending after he decided against producing further episodes following the end of the 2022-23 season. Created by McGraw and Oprah Winfrey, who introduced him to American audiences on her own eponymous show, Dr. Phil produced over 3,500 episodes during its time on the air.
Dr. Martens’ Global Creative Director, Darren McKoy, Reveals the Secrets Behind Their Collaborations
Heritage and innovation are characteristically in tension. As a brand that can trace its conception to 1901, Dr. Martens has competently piloted the thin space between these concepts for 122 years, fluently harmonizing traditional, proven craftsmanship with playful explorations. Between Yohji Yamamoto, BAPE, Rick Owens, and Our Legacy Work Shop, Dr. Martens’ collaborative roster speaks to their willingness to coax the brand outside their conventional design choices. Regardless of the partnership, whether it be the yellow stitching, supple leather, or PVC sole, it never takes too long to ID a Doc.
James Cameron Determines Jack Might’ve Lived After Conducting Real-Life ‘Titanic’ Study
James Cameron is putting the Titanic debate to rest once and for all. In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, the Avatar director conducted experiments to see if Jack truly could have survived on that floating board alongside Rose at the end of the film. Per Good Morning America,...
Why Director M. Night Shyamalan Refuses to Make ‘Disposable Art’ for Streaming
For the past three decades, M. Night Shyamalan has had a way of making audiences slowly inch their way to the edge of their seats. He’s mastered the art of finding fear in the familiar and makes room for curiosity in the vastness of the unknown. Shyamalan is attempting...
The Weeknd Announces HBO Max Concert Special ‘Live at SoFi Stadium’
If you’re a fan of The Weeknd and missed his recent After Hours Til Dawn Tour, then you’re in luck. The Canadian singer and HBO Max have both announced the new concert special, The Weekend: Live at SoFi Stadium, which arrives on Feb. 25. It seems like the...
Drake Praises Lil Wayne During Tribute Speech at Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Event
Drake credited Lil Wayne for his role in shaping modern hip-hop. The OVO rapper made the comments during the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event as part of Grammys weekend. Drake appeared via video to present his mentor with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. And, in typical Drizzy fashion, the speech was equal parts comedic and emotional.
James Gunn Touts ‘Flash’ as ‘Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies,’ Clarifies Henry Cavill’s Superman Exit
James Gunn has opened up about two key facets of the larger DC universe moving forward, namely Ezra Miller’s upcoming The Flash and the recent confusion surrounding Henry Cavill’s would-be return as Superman. Addressing the former, per a report from Variety on a private press event held earlier...
Premiere: Taliwhoah Shares Video Of Intimate Performance Of “Safe Space”
UK-born, U.S-raised singer-songwriter Taliwhoah is back with her new single, “Safe Space”, the better part of a year on from her last release, “Imposter Syndrome”. Never shy of being vulnerable, Taliwhoah often lays it all out in her songwriting, but this new one’s more about giving that special someone in her life the tools they need to be vulnerable and open. Produced by Blakk Soul, it’s as delicate as anything she’s put out in the past, but the meaty bassline and fluttering drum patterns drive it forward with an almost nervous tension.
Ice Spice Links With PinkPantheress in Video for “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”
The British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress has teamed up with Bronx rapper Ice Spice for a remix of her fan-favorite track “Boy’s a Liar.”. The original track, which PinkPantheress co-produced with Mura Masa, arrived last year before showing up on her Take Me Home EP, and now it’s getting an extra boost courtesy of the “Munch” rapper. While most rappers might struggle to rap over the type of production PinkPantheress works with, Ice Spice effortlessly blends into the track on the remix, which is titled “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”
Every M. Night Shyamalan Movie Ranked, From Worst to Best
The horror/thriller genre is exciting because it is constantly morphing to fit the new things that scare us. In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, slasher flicks were popular because of the uptick in serial killers in the United States. At the dawn of the 21st century, apocalyptic thrillers started trending as many believed the world was coming to an end. However, regardless of your favorite flavor of the genre, one name will always evoke the same gut-wrenching feeling: M. Night Shyamalan. When you see the Philadelphia-raised director’s name flash in the opening credits, you know you’re in for some shit.
A Timeline of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Unhealthy Relationship
Blueface and Chrisean Rock have a worryingly unhealthy dynamic. Rock recently took to Instagram to share that she was expecting a baby. She shared a photo of three different positive Clearblue pregnancy tests via Instagram stories, writing: “Guess how many heart beats?” Instead of responding to his girlfriend’s announcement with words of encouragement, Blueface took a different approach.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Money Muzik, Babyfase James, Täbï Yösha
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists. On “Double Faces,” Nav’s go-to producer Money Muzik serves up a spacey beat backed by boisterous verses from both Rexdale’s own and Sofaygo, along with a sticky hook.
Drake Responds to 75 Billion Streams Milestone by Saying Artists ‘Should Get Bonuses’ From Spotify
After hitting 75 billion streams on the platform, Drake has proposed that artists should get bonuses from Spotify. Drake made the proposal in an Instagram Stories update on Wednesday, notably after it was revealed that he had become the first artist to hit that number across all credits. “We should...
YG and Kamaiyah Reunite Onstage in Oakland, Move Past 4Hunnid Records Issues
YG and Kamaiyah have buried the hatchet. The two rappers were reunited on Wednesday during YG’s Red Cup Tour stop in Oakland. The Compton rapper surprised fans by bringing out hometown hero Kamaiyah, who in 2020 left 4Hunnid after a disagreement about her future with YG’s label. “I...
Watch the Trailer for ‘Big George Foreman’ Biopic
George Foreman has received the biopic treatment. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures released the official trailer for Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. Announced in 2021, the film will focus on Foreman’s journey to becoming one of the most iconic sports figures, highlighting everything from his gold medal-winning fight at the 1968 Olympics to his legendary Rumble in the Jungle match against Muhammad Ali to his 1994 comeback, which saw him become the oldest world heavyweight champion in history.
Pop Trading Company Reworks Brand Classics For SS23
Pop Trading Company, the Amsterdam-based skate brand, has just released its first lookbook for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The collection features a number of reimagined staples which celebrate the imprint’s decade-long influence on skate culture. Serving as its seasonal debut, this time round the Dutch label has reworked its...
