Five Oddball Grammy Categories, Explained
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is taking place in Los Angeles this Sunday (Feb. 5), and there are a lot of categories—91 to be exact. People are, of course, most familiar with the big four (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist) and some of the subsections for mainstream genres like rap, pop, and rock. However, dozens of awards are not televised and, upon further investigation, there are a few interesting categories.
Drake Praises Lil Wayne During Tribute Speech at Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Event
Drake credited Lil Wayne for his role in shaping modern hip-hop. The OVO rapper made the comments during the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event as part of Grammys weekend. Drake appeared via video to present his mentor with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. And, in typical Drizzy fashion, the speech was equal parts comedic and emotional.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Money Muzik, Babyfase James, Täbï Yösha
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists. On “Double Faces,” Nav’s go-to producer Money Muzik serves up a spacey beat backed by boisterous verses from both Rexdale’s own and Sofaygo, along with a sticky hook.
RAYE Drops Much-Anticipated Debut Album ‘My 21st Century Blues’
RAYE has just released her first full-length album, My 21st Century Blues—a defiant manifesto emphasising the importance of freedom, amongst other things. The project was executive produced by long-time collaborator Mike Sabath and illustrates the breadth of the South London singer’s enormous talent, from vulnerable songwriting—covering painful topics such as abuse and body dysmorphia—to a dynamic, powerful vocal performance that compels listeners to engage with the stories she’s sharing.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Dave Bautista Wonders Why He’s Never Been Asked to Star in a Rom-Com: ‘Am I That Unattractive?’
Dave Bautista wants to find love. At least on screen. After the actor-turned-wrestler recently made it clear that he wants to be taken seriously as a thespian, he recently pointed out that starring in a rom-com would qualify. While speaking to Page Six at the premiere of Knock at the...
Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake
Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
The Best New Music This Week: Lil Keed, GloRilla, JID, and More
February is starting out a little slow, but there’s still some good music you should know about. Lil Keed’s estate dropped his new posthumous single “Long Way to Go.” GloRilla is taking aim at her haters on “Internet Trolls.” And JID and Lute teamed up for “Ma Boy,” which will appear on the Creed III soundtrack. This week’s list also includes songs from PinkPantheress, 2Rare, and more.
Premiere: Taliwhoah Shares Video Of Intimate Performance Of “Safe Space”
UK-born, U.S-raised singer-songwriter Taliwhoah is back with her new single, “Safe Space”, the better part of a year on from her last release, “Imposter Syndrome”. Never shy of being vulnerable, Taliwhoah often lays it all out in her songwriting, but this new one’s more about giving that special someone in her life the tools they need to be vulnerable and open. Produced by Blakk Soul, it’s as delicate as anything she’s put out in the past, but the meaty bassline and fluttering drum patterns drive it forward with an almost nervous tension.
Ice Spice Links With PinkPantheress in Video for “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”
The British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress has teamed up with Bronx rapper Ice Spice for a remix of her fan-favorite track “Boy’s a Liar.”. The original track, which PinkPantheress co-produced with Mura Masa, arrived last year before showing up on her Take Me Home EP, and now it’s getting an extra boost courtesy of the “Munch” rapper. While most rappers might struggle to rap over the type of production PinkPantheress works with, Ice Spice effortlessly blends into the track on the remix, which is titled “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”
Beyoncé to Perform in Toronto and Vancouver for Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is headed on the road this summer for her Renaissance World Tour and will be performing in Toronto and Vancouver. Beyoncé is set to stop in Toronto on July 8 at the Rogers Centre before returning to Canada to perform in Vancouver on Sept. 11 at BC Place.
Why Director M. Night Shyamalan Refuses to Make ‘Disposable Art’ for Streaming
For the past three decades, M. Night Shyamalan has had a way of making audiences slowly inch their way to the edge of their seats. He’s mastered the art of finding fear in the familiar and makes room for curiosity in the vastness of the unknown. Shyamalan is attempting...
Here’s What To Expect From OVO Sound Artists in 2023
Since the new year, record label OVO Sound has been using the “new sound all 2023” sentence across their social media platforms to promote new music from their artists. So far, new sounds are ringing true for October’s Very Own and with their rapid start to the year, the OVO Sound label is primed for a busy 2023.
Austin Butler on People Saying He Still Sounds Like Elvis: ‘Am I Being Phony? Is This Not My Voice?’
Austin Butler can’t seem to escape the shadow of portraying Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated 2022 musical biopic. During an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Butler—who took home the 2023 Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Drama category—was asked for his thoughts on the discourse about his voice still sounding like Elvis.
Dr. Martens’ Global Creative Director, Darren McKoy, Reveals the Secrets Behind Their Collaborations
Heritage and innovation are characteristically in tension. As a brand that can trace its conception to 1901, Dr. Martens has competently piloted the thin space between these concepts for 122 years, fluently harmonizing traditional, proven craftsmanship with playful explorations. Between Yohji Yamamoto, BAPE, Rick Owens, and Our Legacy Work Shop, Dr. Martens’ collaborative roster speaks to their willingness to coax the brand outside their conventional design choices. Regardless of the partnership, whether it be the yellow stitching, supple leather, or PVC sole, it never takes too long to ID a Doc.
Drake Responds to 75 Billion Streams Milestone by Saying Artists ‘Should Get Bonuses’ From Spotify
After hitting 75 billion streams on the platform, Drake has proposed that artists should get bonuses from Spotify. Drake made the proposal in an Instagram Stories update on Wednesday, notably after it was revealed that he had become the first artist to hit that number across all credits. “We should...
Former Contestants on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Claim It Was ‘Rigged’
Netflix’s reality spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge has been put on blast by contestants. Rolling Stone reports that some of the 456 people who participated in the reality series have revealed just how unsafe the show’s working conditions were—and that the show was rigged. Players who were competing to cash in on $4.56 million did so in brutal conditions, spending hours in an airport hangar that one source said was 14 degrees Fahrenheit. These details came to light shortly after the reality show finished its first day of filming in late January.
Maluma Drops New Single and Video “La Fórmula” f/ Marc Anthony
Maluma’s “Don Juan” era is in full swing. On Wednesday night, the Colombian singer-songwriter released the video for “La Fórmula,” an infectious collaborative track featuring fellow Latin artist Marc Anthony. Maluma previewed the record earlier this week on social media, where he posted a clip of him and Anthony jamming out to the track.
NBA YoungBoy Talks Mormonism, Addiction to Prolific Release Strategy, and His Music’s Impact in Rare Interview
What should easily go down as one of the strongest profiles of the year was released on Wednesday, providing truly rare insight into the life and creative process of YoungBoy Never Broke Again. While the expansive piece by Meaghan Garvey for Billboard is best experienced in full, a number of...
