Bensonhurst woman charged with murder in death of her father

Authorities have charged a 22-year-old Bensonhurst woman with murder in the death of her father.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced in a statement on Monday that the defendant, Nikki Secondino, has been charged.

“This defendant is charged with brutally killing her own father and then stabbing her younger sister, allegedly following an argument over a laptop. My office will vigorously prosecute this horrific case and seek justice for the victims.”

Secondino faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison if she is convicted.

In late December, NYPD officials told News 12 that Secondino killed her 61-year-old father and stabbed her 19-year-old sister. Authorities said evidence at the scene of the crime showed that 61-year-old Carlo Secondino was struck with a hammer multiple times before he was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife.

The defendant's 19-year-old sister heard a commotion and allegedly was stabbed after trying to intervene in the incident. She required surgery for her injuries.

Nikki Secondino's next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.