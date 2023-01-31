ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Scattered rain, snow Tuesday morning; temperatures drop by end of week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

New Jersey can expect to see a bit of scattered rain and snow showers to start off the day on Tuesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that the real issue will be the bitter cold that is expected to strike the Garden State by the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6hUQ_0kWcNg7k00

TODAY: Scattered rain and snow in the morning. Not expected to impact the morning commute. Daytime highs in the low-40s. Overnight lows dip to the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 39 degrees. Overnight lows dip to the mid-20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some precipitation for Groundhog Day. Daytime highs in the upper-30s. Overnight lows around 25.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures are expected to drop for the end of the week. Saturday should only see daytime highs around 20 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the single digits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWb4l_0kWcNg7k00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Fc9Z_0kWcNg7k00

