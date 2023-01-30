ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
GREENVILLE, NC
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Frankie!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Frankie!. This sweet girl is just under a year old and unfortunately holds the title of HSEC’s longest-term cat resident. She’s been at the shelter for 266 days. Frankie’s soft green eyes can pull anyone in, but...
GREENVILLE, NC
Community reacts to changes to Greenville Uptown Social District

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New hours have been implemented three months after Greenville added an Uptown Social District allowing people to drink wine, beer or cocktails as they roam certain areas of Greenville’s Uptown district. At first, the hours were from 5:00 until 10:00 p.m. but as of Thursday,...
GREENVILLE, NC
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Local Attorney Making A Difference In Greenville’s Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com. We are excited to feature our February winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you...
GREENVILLE, NC
Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.

Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
VIRGINIA STATE

