New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
Wilson County farmer offers ‘Goat-Gram’ delivery this Valentine’s Day
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hoping to bring your Valentine’s Day to a whole new level?. Forget about the flowers and chocolates. Get your loved one a visit from a goat. A farmer in the east is making that unique token of love, a dream come true for animal lovers.
Students at Greenville Montessori School are showing residents a little extra love this Valentine’s Day
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This is the third year in a row that students at Greenville Montessori will “Plant a Valentine.” That’s when students ages 3 to 12 plant a succulent to send out with the Meals on Wheels program. Generations and strangers are connected by a...
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Frankie!
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Frankie!. This sweet girl is just under a year old and unfortunately holds the title of HSEC’s longest-term cat resident. She’s been at the shelter for 266 days. Frankie’s soft green eyes can pull anyone in, but...
Community reacts to changes to Greenville Uptown Social District
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New hours have been implemented three months after Greenville added an Uptown Social District allowing people to drink wine, beer or cocktails as they roam certain areas of Greenville’s Uptown district. At first, the hours were from 5:00 until 10:00 p.m. but as of Thursday,...
South Central freshmen duo first Pitt County girls wrestlers to qualify for state championship meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state invitational girls wrestling championships are today and tomorrow in the Triad. For the first time, Pitt County will have representatives. Two South Central freshmen are the county’s first girls to qualify for state. “That means a lot. It was an honor since I...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Under new management, Bistro 252 is looking to bring healthy options to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – With all these options, Bistro 252 is ready to treat New Bern to something new. When Tammy West and her brother, Terrell Southerland, decided to go into business together, one of the first things that was decided was the menu. Located at 3515 Trent Rd, Ste 6 in New Bern, […]
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
Local Attorney Making A Difference In Greenville’s Community
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com. We are excited to feature our February winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you...
Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
Put on your drinking shoes, Greenville’s Uptown Social District officially expands
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new ordinance is going into effect Wednesday in Uptown Greenville. Greenville City Council made the decision to combine the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District in early January. The first chance to drink in these combined districts will be on Thursday and will run through Saturday. The […]
Southwest Onslow, New Bern make it to 4th round but fall in State Wrestling duals tournaments
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Area high school wrestling teams earned first and second-round wins over the weekend in the state team duals tournaments. In 1A Pamlico advanced but fell in the third round. In 3A Swansboro fell to Orange in the third round as well. In 2A Southwest Onslow topped...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
Men’s recovery home for addiction opens in eastern North Carolina
"The mission of Hope is Alive is to radically change the lives of drug addicts, alcoholics and those who love them," Dylan Clem said, a program manager for Hope is Alive Greenville. "My goal is to get men in here that struggle with alcohol and addiction and get them to realize that their life has value."
Beyoncé bringing her 'Renaissance Tour' to North Carolina this summer
They BeyHive is buzzing after 'Queen Bey' announced a 2023 tour stop in North Carolina.
Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.
Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
