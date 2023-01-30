NEW YORK (PIX11) — The No. 7 train will be suspended between Manhattan and Queens for six upcoming weekends. The MTA is suspending the No. 7 line between the 34th Street-Hudson Yards stop and the Queensboro Plaza station starting at 12:15 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday. Crews will begin installing new elevators in the Queensboro Plaza station to make it fully accessible.

QUEENS, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO