Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
pix11.com
No 7 trains for six weekends between Queens and Manhattan: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The No. 7 train will be suspended between Manhattan and Queens for six upcoming weekends. The MTA is suspending the No. 7 line between the 34th Street-Hudson Yards stop and the Queensboro Plaza station starting at 12:15 a.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday. Crews will begin installing new elevators in the Queensboro Plaza station to make it fully accessible.
pix11.com
FBI joins investigation into NJ councilwoman's death
FBI agents are assisting local and county investigators in New Jersey to find the killer or killers of a Sayreville councilwoman. FBI joins investigation into NJ councilwoman’s death. FBI agents are assisting local and county investigators in New Jersey to find the killer or killers of a Sayreville councilwoman.
pix11.com
NYC Restaurant Week: Seis Vecinos in the Bronx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Restaurant week is still underway across the five boroughs, and Seis Vecinos another restaurant to check out. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon visited Seis Vecinos in the Bronx on Thursday to share the inside scoop and more about the Latin American eatery. Watch the...
pix11.com
"Sell" yourself on a first date
How to make a good first impression, and what *not* to do!. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis.
pix11.com
New Jersey councilwoman shot and killed inside car
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot in New Jersey Wednesday night, authorities said. Dwumfour, 30, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her car near Samuel Circle in Sayreville at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. New Jersey councilwoman shot and killed inside car.
pix11.com
Tri-state forecast: brutal cold start to weekend
The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. The polar vortex brushes by the tri-state region Friday night, bringing frigid temperatures. New Yorkers battling frigid temps this weekend. With Friday being the coldest day of the year so far in the New York City, New...
pix11.com
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors Black performers
PIX11 News continues to celebrate Black History Month with trailblazers in music. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors Black performers. PIX11 News continues to celebrate Black History Month with trailblazers in music. New Yorkers battling frigid temps this weekend. With Friday being the coldest day of the year so...
pix11.com
The Armory, Nike announce new partnership
The Armory in Washington Heights is referred to by many as the most famous indoor track complex. The iconic venue now has a new partnership and has been renamed The Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory. The Armory, Nike announce new partnership. The Armory in Washington Heights is...
pix11.com
New Jersey Route 3 reopens after downed wires
A dump truck downed several utility lines and poles along Route 3 just off the New Jersey Turnpike early Wednesday in Secaucus, necessitating detours for several hours off of the main artery to the Lincoln Tunnel, officials said. New Jersey Route 3 reopens after downed wires. A dump truck downed...
pix11.com
Think pink this Valentine’s Day at ‘Pink Pier’ in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Step into the radiant embrace of pink for Valentine’s Day at the Watermark’s “Pink Pier” at Pier 15 in Manhattan. The all-pink attraction will be open from February through March 31, dazzling patrons with a sanctuary of glittering lights, florals, and rose-colored foods and drinks.
pix11.com
NYC show ‘Langston and Beethoven: Black and Proud’
Works from poet Langston Hughes and composer Ludwig van Beethoven will take center stage in a show at Lincoln Center in honor of Black History Month. NYC show ‘Langston and Beethoven: Black and Proud’. Works from poet Langston Hughes and composer Ludwig van Beethoven will take center stage in...
pix11.com
NYC chief privacy officer on how to protect your personal information online
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several companies have fallen victim to data breaches over the last couple of years, and New York City officials have some valuable tips on how to avoid that. Micheal Fitzpatrick, New York City’s chief privacy officer, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to share tips...
pix11.com
City Winery NYC celebrates Black History Month and Women’s History Month
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The City Winery in New York City is embarking on a two-month-long fundraiser and celebration to benefit both Black and Women’s History Month. City Winery’s Barrel Room Restaurant & Wine Bar is Manhattan’s only fully-operational winery and will donate proceeds throughout February and March.
pix11.com
Black History Month: Family-friendly movies to watch
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday marks the first day of Black History Month, and there is a variety of different movies to watch that are all about black excellence and black joy. Kareema Bee, a senior video producer at Kindred shares some family-friendly movies to watch during Black History...
pix11.com
Arctic chill to end the week in tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The wait is over. New York City finally received enough snow early on Wednesday morning to accumulate for the first time this season. The 0.4 inches of snow that fell was the latest first measurable snowfall of the season since records have been since 1869.
pix11.com
Psychologist on what your favorite chocolate says about your personality
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No other treat gets people quite as invested as chocolate, but there’s a connection between your personality traits and favorite type of chocolate. Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, a research psychologist, joined New York Living on Friday to share what your favorite chocolate signals about your personality.
pix11.com
Life coach shares how to practice self-love
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Throughout our lives, we juggle many relationships, from friends to romantic partners, however, it’s important to foster a relationship with yourself. Ryan Haddon, a life coach and meditation teacher, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share simple ways to build a healthy relationship with yourself, and practice self-love. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
February 2023 horoscopes: What each sign can expect
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the start of a new month, and here’s a deep dive into the planetary alignments for February. Reda Wigle, an astrology writer, joined New York Living Friday morning to share what signs can expect this month. Watch the video player for more.
