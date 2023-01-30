ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WEAR

Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WEAR

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Milton Thursday morning. He touted his new $114.8 billion "Framework for Freedom Budget" as he spoke from from Imogene Theater on Caroline Street. DeSantis says the budget continues his commitment to Florida's K-12 students, parents, teachers, law enforcement,...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
MEMPHIS, FL
WEAR

1 person taken to hospital after car crashes into Warrington home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at a residence at 507 Frisco Road around 1:20 p.m. in Warrington. According to officials, rescue crew responded to the residence after receiving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Texas resources adequate to address winter storm, Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas' electrical grid should not face any challenges during the severe winter weather this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference on Tuesday. "The power grid, itself, is functioning very efficiently as we speak right now, and there is not anticipated to be...
TEXAS STATE
WEAR

Gusty winds possible Thursday in Northwest Florida

We will see out next weathermaker Thursday and it will bring rain Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the WEAR viewing area under a low-end risk of gusty winds imbedded in the showers. We are under a level 1 out of 5 for severe...
FLORIDA STATE

