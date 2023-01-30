Read full article on original website
WEAR
Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
WEAR
'Targeting our youngest:' DeSantis pushes to punish fentanyl crisis in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis has been touring the state and announced several new initiatives and proposals he plans on introducing next month for the legislative session. One of those is cracking down on the opioid pandemic in Florida – like increasing jail time.
WEAR
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Milton Thursday morning. He touted his new $114.8 billion "Framework for Freedom Budget" as he spoke from from Imogene Theater on Caroline Street. DeSantis says the budget continues his commitment to Florida's K-12 students, parents, teachers, law enforcement,...
WEAR
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
WEAR
Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
WEAR
1 person taken to hospital after car crashes into Warrington home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at a residence at 507 Frisco Road around 1:20 p.m. in Warrington. According to officials, rescue crew responded to the residence after receiving...
WEAR
Texas resources adequate to address winter storm, Abbott says
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Texas' electrical grid should not face any challenges during the severe winter weather this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference on Tuesday. "The power grid, itself, is functioning very efficiently as we speak right now, and there is not anticipated to be...
WEAR
Gusty winds possible Thursday in Northwest Florida
We will see out next weathermaker Thursday and it will bring rain Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the WEAR viewing area under a low-end risk of gusty winds imbedded in the showers. We are under a level 1 out of 5 for severe...
