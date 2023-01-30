Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington holding celebration following North Front Street, Bijou Park renovations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took months, but work along North Front Street was recently completed. In recognition of the project, along with Bijou Park renovations, the City of Wilmington is planning a celebration. On February 8th, a gathering is scheduled for the area along North Front Street near...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plastic Ocean Project changes Wilmington locations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The non-profit Plastic Ocean Project has moved to the MARBIONC Facility, which is part of the UNCW Crest Research Park. The non-profit’s director says the decision to join the research community at MARBIONC will provide more opportunities for local and worldwide collaboration to figure out quick solution to plastic pollution.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CareYaya expands new home care opportunity to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– CareYaya is a new program that fills the gap in caregiver shortages, and gives students in the medical field an opportunity for experience and extra cash. “It’s the best kept secret in the caregiver workforce. It’s all college students who are going into healthcare professions coming...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community invited to send ‘letters of love’ to Burgaw nursing homes for Valentine’s Day
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You have the chance to brighten someone’s day this February 14th. Valentine’s Day is typically a time for exchanging letters and cards with those you care about. But not everyone has someone special in their life to send them cards. That’s where you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: USS North Carolina Battleship recognizes contributions of John E. Seagraves
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In honor of Black History Month, the USS North Carolina Battleship is recognizing one of their crew members who had a big impact aboard the ship. John E. Seagraves was the first African-American to man a 20-millimeter gun on the Battleship. He and his crew...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County ‘Prom Closet’ provides free prom attire for students
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Prom season is a classic rite of passage for teens, but for many, being able to afford the perfect dress, or tuxedo, can be stressful. Thursday evening, the annual Prom Closet was held at South Brunswick Highschool, and with an incredible turnout, hundreds of students were able to find the perfect outfit for their big night.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library recognizing Black History Month with events
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The New Hanover County Public Library is celebrating Black History Month with several special offerings over the next few weeks. Thanks to a partnership between the International African American Museum’s Center for Family History and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, free webinars will be presented every Saturday this month.
WECT
Warming shelter to open in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgwin-Wright House holding Colonial medicine talk, demonstration
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Burgwin-Wright House will take guests back in time to learn about the practice and perils of Colonial medicine during a special presentation and demonstration this month. Charles Brett will lead “Summon the Doctor: Common Ailments, Diseases and Remedies in Colonial America” at the Burgwin-Wright...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington beekeeper talks new apiary, success of beekeeping classes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Susan Warwick, coordinator for the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association Bee School, is raising awareness about the crucial role bees play in the environment. Warwick began her beekeeping journey 11 years ago by taking a beginner bee school course and was fascinated by what she...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen Studios to open coffee shop in former VFW building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After being sold last year, a former VFW building in Wilmington is a project in the making. Since August, Paula Baisden, CEO and President of Citizen Studios, has been moving into the former VFW building on Carolina Beach Road to start up the new home for her non-profit film company, Citizen Studios.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of February 3-5
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From sultry jazz, and a run on the beach, to hunting for the perfect gift for your partner, there is something going on for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at What’s Happening in the Cape Fear:. If you love the smooth sounds...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC offering several Black History Month events throughout February
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s officially Black History Month, dedicated to honoring the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape our nation. Throughout the month of February, Cape Fear Community College is offering several events for community members to have the opportunity to learn about and hear from local Black leaders and history, discover Black-owned businesses and artists, and celebrate Black excellence through free events.
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community celebrates Groundhog Day at Carolina Beach restaurant
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people gathered at a local restaurant to celebrate Groundhog Day, leaning on another groundhog for their winter weather forecast. Event hosts Dick Clark and George Stouffer say it’s been a tradition to hold the Groundhog Day celebration at Shuckin’ Shack since 2011. This was their 12th one.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department practices hose deployment, standardization skills
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When fighting a blaze, every second counts. It’s important for firefighters to be able to quickly access everything they need. With that in mind, the Wilmington Fire Department spent the last several weeks training fire companies on hose deployment and standardization. WFD says this...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Ferry Division Hosts Career Fair
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a career and enjoy being on the water, then life on the ferry might just be for you. The North Carolina Ferry Division hosted a career fair looking for potential employees. The department is looking for people to work in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘The Warming Shelter’ opening its doors to homeless ahead of weekend cold snap
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Warming Shelter is scheduled to open this Friday and Saturday night as bitterly-cold air surges into the Cape Fear. Temperatures as frigid as the lower 20s are forecast for Friday night, with temperatures around freezing on Saturday night. As a result, the shelter is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million, 6th largest in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot continues to roll as Saturday’s jackpot hits $700 million, the sixth largest in Powerball history. A winner on Saturday could claim the jackpot as a $700 million annuity, or $375.7 million in cash. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in...
