Coming to Beach April 1: Division I Volleyball. Really.
BEACH, ND ( KXNET ) — It’s not an April Fools joke — Division I Volleyball is coming to Beach on Saturday, April 1st.
According to Beach Activities Director Mike Zier, teams from North Dakota State University and Montana State will be in town for a Division I Volleyball Scrimmage. The morning will focus on drills, followed by the scrimmage in the afternoon.
Anyone can come, watch and perhaps pick up a few tips and tricks.
“This is such a great opportunity for area coaches, players and fans in general,” says Zier.
Why Beach? Geographically, it’s roughly the midway point between Montana State and NDSU. A perfect spot for meeting in the middle.
