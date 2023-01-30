Read full article on original website
WTVC
Tennessee bill would allow those legally carrying guns to bring them on college campuses
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A newly proposed Tennessee bill would allow people to bring guns on college campuses, as long as they're legally allowed to carry. The new bill would change state code that prohibits people from carrying guns in public parks or on school campuses. We spoke with Tennessee...
WTVC
Tennessee bill would criminalize vaping on school property for those under 21
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee filed a bill this week that would make it a crime to vape on school property for those under 21 years of age. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gary Hicks and Sen. Shane Reeves. In 2022, the U.S. Food and...
WTVC
Southern Charm: US population center trending toward Tennessee & Georgia this decade
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, last year, the South outgrew other U.S. regions by well over 1 million people through births outpacing deaths and domestic and international migration.
WTVC
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
WTVC
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
WTVC
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
WTVC
Tennessee Elk quota hunt period underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any TWRA regional office, TWRA license agent, online or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
WTVC
Tennessee shelter will write your ex's name on litter box for Valentine's Day
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Feeling rotten about Valentine's Day?. For a small donation, an animal shelter in Middle Tennessee will write your ex's name on a cat litter box. Maury County Animal Services (MCAS) is a no-kill shelter nestled in Columbia, Tennessee. They're hoping your past pain will...
WTVC
Tennessee lawmakers propose trading in one holiday to make post-Super Bowl Monday holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--If you are one of those people who have always believed the day after the Super Bowl should be a holiday, two Tennessee lawmakers are in agreement. Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33) and Representative Joe Towns Jr. (D-Memphis-D84) are the sponsors of SB1344/HB1463 in their respective chambers. The bill would...
WTVC
Mt. Juliet baby needs life-saving heart transplant
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Mt. Juliet baby is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Little Henry was born in 2022, and diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and Atrioventricular Septal Defect. Henry's family, including his parents Taylor and Aubrey Smith, have asked for help with transplant...
