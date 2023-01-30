ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, GA

WTVC

'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
WTVC

Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
WTVC

Tennessee Elk quota hunt period underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) says the application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22. Applications are available and accepted at any TWRA regional office, TWRA license agent, online or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.
WTVC

Mt. Juliet baby needs life-saving heart transplant

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Mt. Juliet baby is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Little Henry was born in 2022, and diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and Atrioventricular Septal Defect. Henry's family, including his parents Taylor and Aubrey Smith, have asked for help with transplant...
