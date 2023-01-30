Read full article on original website
Iris E. Sanders
A Mass of Christian Burial for Iris E. Sanders, 94, of Junction City will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City. Father Sam Etim will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Junction City. Iris passed away on January 28, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born September 15, 1928 in Ogden, Kansas, the daughter of Herbert C. and Lottie M. (Thomas) Spittles. She married Donald James Sanders on April 21, 1951 at Saint Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, KS. They were married 55 years.
Eldon Dale “Tiny” Tankersley
Eldon Dale “Tiny” Tankersley, 88, of Westmoreland, passed away on January 27th, 2023, while in the company of family, at Westy Community Care Home in Westmoreland. He spent most of his life in Colorado as a ranch hand and enjoyed his friends, hunting, bowling, and trap shooting over the years.
Justin Lee Meyer
Justin Lee Meyer, 47, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Wamego. A complete obituary is pending and will be announced. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego.
Beth Ann Uhlrich
Beth Ann Uhlrich, 60, passed away January 30, 2023. She was born March 22, 1962 in Horton, KS, the daughter of John B. and Alberta (Moritz) Uhlrich. She was preceded in death by both parents and her sister Jeanne. Survivors include 2 brothers: Jay and his wife Lori, of Topeka,...
David Lambert
David Lambert, 70, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, January 30th, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community. He was a professor and Department Head at KSU. David was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 18, 1952, the son of the late Shirley Ann (Belcher) and William Lambert. He was the husband of Cybil Ann (Perkins) Perkins. They were married on March 26, 1982, in Cambria, California. He attended the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan Manhattan, KS 66502.
Joseph "Joe" G. Vansciver, III
Joseph "Joe" G. Vansciver, III, 66, of Junction City, Kansas, formerly of New Jersey, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. He was a mechanic for Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Joe was born in Pennsylvania on September 13, 1956, the son of the late Harriet Louise (Fisher) Vansciver and Joseph Garwood Vansciver, Jr.
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
