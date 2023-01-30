Read full article on original website
Mike Bollard, 71, of Pocahontas
Services for 71-year-old Mike Bollard of Pocahontas will be Saturday, February 4th at 10:30 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas on Friday, February 3rd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Hoger, 92, of Paullina
Funeral services for 92-year-old Betty Hoger of Paullina will be Monday, February 6th, at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with burial at Prairie View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina is in charge of the...
Darlene Lux, 93, of Hartley
Funeral services for 93-year-old Darlene Lux of Hartley will be Monday, February 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley with burial at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan Stein, 83, of Spencer
Memorial services for 83-year-old Jan Stein of Spencer will be Monday, February 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date at Northlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home...
Jean Goetsch, 86, of Spirit Lake
Services for 86-year-old Jean Goetsch of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 4th at 10 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake on Friday, February 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
One Person Presumed Dead in Kossuth County House Fire
Burt, IA (KICD)– One person is presumed dead and another seriously hurt following a house fire early Thursday in Kossuth County. The Burt Fire Department was notified of a two story home one fire at 404 Walnut Street around 1:30 Thursday morning with additional help being called in from the Algona, Titonka and Bancroft Fire Departments along with medical, law enforcement and emergency management personnel.
Shayla Bee Foundation Raising Funds For New Location
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local organization aimed at helping kids in medical crisis and their families is looking to expand into its own location. For nearly 17 years the Shayla Bee Foundation has been housed in an office area provided by JCL Solutions on the southwest side of Spencer, but Jerry Faulkner tells KICD’s Kevin Tlam the organization is quickly outgrowing that space.
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Announces New Board Members
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has announced four new board members. Matt Beaver and Nichelle Nicoson will represent Emmet County with Ebony Rahe and Mike Koenecke being named new representatives from Clay County. The organization promotes economic development in Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, and Emmet...
Spencer Girls Win, Boys Lose at Home Against Spirit Lake
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball Teams matched up with Spirit Lake Friday night in the Fieldhouse. The Spencer Girls would take home a 54-37 win. The Tigers held Spirit Lake to 2 first quarter points and 4 third quarter points in an impressive defensive effort. Spencer was led in scoring by both Jada Piercy and Mo McDermott who each had 18 on the evening. Fran Travis scored 15 to lead Spirit Lake. Spencer improves to 11-3 and 4-2 in the Lakes Conference while Spirit Lake is now 9-8 and 2-5 in the League.
Child Care Discussion Featured at Eggs and Issues
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The lack of childcare in Iowa continues to be a hot topic making its way to lawmakers in the early parts of the new state session. Senator Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake addressed the problem at Saturday’s Eggs and Issues forum in Spencer noting the shortages seen today continue to date back to the pandemic.
Storm Lake Board Ready to Accept Bids on Next Phase of Elementary Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Storm Lake school board will accept bids on a first grade wing at the new early elementary building this month. Chief Operating Office Jeff Tollefson says the public has approved all three phases of construction. The first grade wing will be added onto...
Spencer Boys Wrestlers Claim Lakes Conference Title
The Spencer Tiger’s boys Wrestlers competed at the Lakes Conference Tournament. The Champions in each weight class are Estherville Lincoln Central’s Austin Hansen at 106, Spencer’s Gabe Cauthron at 113, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Braxton Johnson at 120, Spencer’s Trayton Logan at 126, Spencer’s Wyatt Heying at 132, Spencer’s Levi Johnson at 138, Estherville Lincoln Central’s Bennett Duitsman at 145, Spencer’s Kade Johnson at 152, Spirit Lake Park’s Jack Wajda at 160, Spencer’s Jace Fullhart at 170, Spencer’s Gabe Poolman at 182, Spirit Lake Park’s Logan Sandman at 195, Cherokee’s Colton Happe at 220, and Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt at 285.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Boys and Girls Fall in Non-Conference Matchup
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Big Country 107.7 had the broadcast last night of an interconference matchup between Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and Boyden-Hull Thursday night in Hull. In the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn girls loss to Boyden-Hull Ashlyn Kelderman led the way for the Comets with 24 points while Kylee Schiphoff scored 11 for the Hawks. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn falls to 1-14 while Boyden-Hull Improves to 4-12.
Tiger Girls and Boys Collect Wins Against Denison-Schleswig
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Basketball teams took on Denison-Schleswig Tuesday night in the Fieldhouse. The three pointer was falling everywhere for the Spencer Tiger girls in their 66-40 win. The Tigers struck for a total of 13 3 pointers in the contest. Mo McDermott led the Tigers in scoring 19. Kiana Schulz led Denison-Schleswig with 22 points. Spencer improves to 13-3 on the year and Denison-Schleswig falls to 3-14.
City of Spencer Further Discusses Plans for North “Y” Gateway Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The initial steps to expand Spencer’s commercial offerings to the north edge of town look to be coming along following a discussion by the city council earlier this week. Engineer Jim Thiesse says the biggest hang-up right now is getting all of the needed easements...
Two Men Facing Weapons Charge Following Police Call to Milford Apartment Building
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two men have been charged after police were called to an incident at a Milford apartment building Tuesday evening. The initial call to the Milford Police Department noted the possibility of shots having been fired shortly before 5:30 in the 1200 block of 6th Street. Once...
Spencer Tigers Basketball Completes Season Sweep of Cherokee
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers started a 4-game week off by taking on Conference foe Cherokee Monday Night in the Fieldhouse. The Spencer Tiger Girls have now won back-to-back since their 2-game losing skid with this 52-51 win. It was a tough night for the first 2 and a half quarter for the Tigers before they sprung for 20 points in the final 5 minutes of the 3rd. Jada Piercy led the Tigers with 15 points, Mo McDermott had 14 and Jayna Graettinger added 12. Cherokee was led in scoring by Kenna Mongan who had 25 points on the evening. Spencer improves to 12-3 on the year and 5-2 in the Lakes Conference while Cherokee drops to 11-4, wrapping up Conference play with a 3-5 record.
Spencer’s Tigges to Swim and Play Baseball at St. Cloud State
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer’s Reid Tigges will be taking both his baseball and swimming talents to St.Cloud State in the Fall as he signed on to compete in both sports for the Huskies Thursday Morning. Tigges says that the coaches really blew him and his family away at their visit.
