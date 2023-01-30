Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers started a 4-game week off by taking on Conference foe Cherokee Monday Night in the Fieldhouse. The Spencer Tiger Girls have now won back-to-back since their 2-game losing skid with this 52-51 win. It was a tough night for the first 2 and a half quarter for the Tigers before they sprung for 20 points in the final 5 minutes of the 3rd. Jada Piercy led the Tigers with 15 points, Mo McDermott had 14 and Jayna Graettinger added 12. Cherokee was led in scoring by Kenna Mongan who had 25 points on the evening. Spencer improves to 12-3 on the year and 5-2 in the Lakes Conference while Cherokee drops to 11-4, wrapping up Conference play with a 3-5 record.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO