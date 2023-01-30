Mount Vernon man killed in Greene County shooting, suspect in hospital

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – A Mount Vernon man is dead after a weekend shooting in Greene County, Miss.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of two people possibly killed by gunfire on Old Hwy 63N, between Fork Road and Beck Cave Road, around 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Investigators believe Michael Holder, 37, waited at the home of his ex-wife until she arrived with Logan Wainwright, 22. Witnesses told deputies Holder allegedly came from inside the home with an AK-47 rifle and shot multiple times through the front windshield of Wainwright’s Dodge Challenger, killing him.

The stepfather of the woman reportedly heard gunshots from his neighboring home and was shot at by Holder when he stepped outside. The man, whose identity was not given, then returned fire.

At one point in the incident, Holder was shot. Deputies found him lying in the backyard of the home with a gunshot wound and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

Investigators found an AK-47 rifle with two empty magazines laying in the yard in addition to two handguns that were found near Holder, according to Sheriff Stanley McLeod.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are working to determine if Holder’s wounds were from the second shooter or self-inflicted.

Holder’s ex-wife and her stepfather were uninjured. Holder was taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg before being transferred to Jackson, according to the sheriff’s office. His condition is not listed at the University of Mississippi Medical Center or Mississippi Baptist Medical Center as of publication.

