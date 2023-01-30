Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri dispensaries were scrambling Thursday when they found out they could start selling for non-medical use as early as Friday. They all initially expected that would not happen until Monday. State regulators made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Greenlight Dispensary CEO John Mueller said things got...
KCTV 5
Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
KCTV 5
Kansas State Treasurer reminds Kansans to claim unclaimed properties
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson is using National Unclaimed Property Day Wednesday to remind Kansans to claim any unclaimed properties under their name. The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) estimates that nearly one in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property. Johnson said in a...
KCTV 5
Kansas 988 centers see spike in calls, consistently low abandon rate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In its first six months of operation, 988 call centers in Kansas have seen a spike in calls for help as well as consistently low rates of abandoned calls. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline...
KCTV 5
You can now buy recreational marijuana legally in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri dispensaries were scrambling Thursday when they found out they could start selling for non-medical use as early as Friday. They all initially expected that would not happen until Monday. State regulators made the announcement Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning, several dispensaries went live with...
KCTV 5
Bill would require Kansas wind farms to reduce blinking lights on turbines
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Driving at night along Interstate 35 in Sumner County or similar stretches of rural roads across Kansas, you’ll see numerous blinking red lights meant to keep low-flying aircraft from crashing into wind turbines. Kansas senators are considering two bills to reduce the time the...
KCTV 5
Kansas AG to sue federal agencies over lesser prairie chicken listing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach intends to sue federal agencies over the listing of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that he will file a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service unless it withdraws a rule that lists the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species.
KCTV 5
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offers educators mental health first aid training
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teachers and staff can participate in mental health first aid training to help recognize when someone may be struggling with anxiety or depression. The training also teaches educators how to find help when someone is struggling. Teachers and staff across the state of Missouri can participate...
KCTV 5
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A recent wave of crime by young teenagers in St. Louis is garnering attention from lawmakers in Jefferson City as a proposed public safety bill could add restrictions to Missouri gun laws on who can legally possess a firearm in public. House Bill 301, introduced by...
KCTV 5
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he...
