ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri dispensaries were scrambling Thursday when they found out they could start selling for non-medical use as early as Friday. They all initially expected that would not happen until Monday. State regulators made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Greenlight Dispensary CEO John Mueller said things got...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas State Treasurer reminds Kansans to claim unclaimed properties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson is using National Unclaimed Property Day Wednesday to remind Kansans to claim any unclaimed properties under their name. The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) estimates that nearly one in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property. Johnson said in a...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

You can now buy recreational marijuana legally in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri dispensaries were scrambling Thursday when they found out they could start selling for non-medical use as early as Friday. They all initially expected that would not happen until Monday. State regulators made the announcement Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning, several dispensaries went live with...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas AG to sue federal agencies over lesser prairie chicken listing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach intends to sue federal agencies over the listing of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that he will file a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service unless it withdraws a rule that lists the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy