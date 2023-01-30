ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State

Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
WASHINGTON STATE
Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?

You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
PASCO, WA
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!

Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington

February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State

Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Inslee wants $4 billion for affordable housing. In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying | Opinion

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.
WASHINGTON STATE
nwlaborpress.org

Fred Meyer: payroll problems are widespread

Kroger is facing at least four class action lawsuits for ongoing paycheck errors connected with the company’s new payroll software system, and details are beginning to emerge on the scope of the problems. In Washington state, the company said it’s possible every employee of Kroger subsidiary Fred Meyer who received a paycheck under the new system has been affected.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care

According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
WASHINGTON STATE
How Zip Codes Were Determined For the Tri-Cities

It's barely a thought anymore, unless you're sending something through the US Postal System, about your zip code. The five digit sequence, which can be expanded to nine with a hyphen, is the last part of your address to make sure your mail gets to you. Have you wondered why the system was created and how the individual codes came to be?
TRI-CITIES, WA
Reason.com

Washington State's Democrats Float a Proposal To Make Voting Mandatory

The Washington state legislature is considering a new mandatory voting proposal, S.B. 5209, that would compel registered voters to return ballots in each primary and general election. The proposal is "about behavior modification," Sen. Patty Kuderer (D–Bellevue) argued at a committee meeting on Tuesday, likening the government's role in promoting voting to that of a parent.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

