Did the Newly Seen China Spy Satellite Fly Over Washington State?
There is a high-altitude balloon from China flying over the United States right now that was first spotted in Billings Montana heading east. Did it fly over Washington State, and what is it doing now?. Chinese Spy Balloon Seen Over the United States. The spy balloon was first seen in...
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State
Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
New “Highs” May Be Coming For Washington State Cannabis
A new bill introduced in the House would bring a new "high" to the tax rate on cannabis in Washington State. Right now, cannabis is taxed a flat rate of 37% regardless of strain or THC content, and has been since Initiative 502 was passed in 2012 and went into effect in 2014.
Are Ear-Splitting Booming Space Rockets in the Tri-Cities Future?
You may not realize it but loud ear-splitting space rockets may be in Tri-Cities Washington residents' near future. The Port of Pasco has been awarded a large grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to be used for hydrogen-powered aircraft, private space exploration, and vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The Port of Pasco, also known as the Tri-Cities Airport, located in Pasco is run by Airport Director Buck Taft. He recently said in an interview that they are still in the early planning stages saying "this is step one, this is a master plan. We’re on the paper stages."
Some of the Best Authentic Tacos in WA are Found at a Gas Station?!
Living in the Pacific Northwest there is no shortage of great Mexican food. Not just Mexican food in general but you can find food found from different regions of Mexico at many places in Washington state and especially the Yakima Valley. There's one spot that many locals know has the hook up for great tacos and burritos. You won't find it at a full-on restaurant or even a taco truck, but at a gas station.
The history of Groundhog Day and what it means for Washington
February 2 is Groundhog Day, and with it, there is the history behind this folklore and the annual ceremony in Punxsutawney, PA. Groundhog Day was first documented by storekeeper James Morris of Morgantown, PA on Feb. 4, 1841. He states: ‘Last Tuesday the 2nd was Candlemas Day, the day of which, according to the Germans, the groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters, and if he sees his shadow, he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day is cloudy, he remains out as the weather is to be moderate.’
The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State
Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
Explore 3 of Washington State’s Most Breathtaking Scenic Drives
Washington State is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the US. From lush forests and majestic mountains to crystal-clear lakes and gorgeous ocean beaches, there are so many breathtaking scenes to explore. I know on one road trip near Mt. Rainier we'd come around a corner and...
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
Tri-City Herald
Inslee wants $4 billion for affordable housing. In WA, it’s a steep price worth paying | Opinion
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee must feel emboldened — and he has every right to. He’s in his third term. Thanks to King County and the aftertaste of Donald Trump, he governs in a state with a bullet-proof statewide majority for Democrats. He wielded expansive emergency powers for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — issuing directives from his office that affected the lives of each and every Washingtonian, unchecked — and a majority of lawmakers in Olympia are apparently cool with how the division of power played out.
Washington State Is Finally Offering Working Family Tax Credit
It only took a little more than ten years since it was passed by the Washington State Legislature, but the Evergreen State has now come in line with a number of others when it comes to tax credits being available to low income and working families. In 2008, the Legislature...
nwlaborpress.org
Fred Meyer: payroll problems are widespread
Kroger is facing at least four class action lawsuits for ongoing paycheck errors connected with the company’s new payroll software system, and details are beginning to emerge on the scope of the problems. In Washington state, the company said it’s possible every employee of Kroger subsidiary Fred Meyer who received a paycheck under the new system has been affected.
seattlemedium.com
4 Million Washingtonians Now Qualify For Free Or Discounted Hospital Care
According to the Washington State Attorney General’s Office (AGO), 4 million Washingtonians now qualifying for free or discounted care at hospitals across state thanks to legislation passed the state Legislature last year. Medical debt is a serious issue for many Americans, nationwide about two-thirds of individuals who file for...
How Zip Codes Were Determined For the Tri-Cities
It's barely a thought anymore, unless you're sending something through the US Postal System, about your zip code. The five digit sequence, which can be expanded to nine with a hyphen, is the last part of your address to make sure your mail gets to you. Have you wondered why the system was created and how the individual codes came to be?
Car insurance rate hikes are here in Washington state
Bad news for most drivers – car insurance premiums are going up, and it doesn’t matter if you have a clean driving record. That means some people will be in for a bit of sticker shock. People who’ve renewed for the year are already reporting rate hikes of $12 to $18 per month.
Can You Legally Burn Leaves in Your Washington State Backyard?
Now that the snow is gone, there are leaves all over the Tri-Cities and Washington State. Can you burn leaves legally on your property or do you have to bag them up for the trash in Washington State?. I Grew Up in Rural Washington State. Most of my life, I...
Washington State's Democrats Float a Proposal To Make Voting Mandatory
The Washington state legislature is considering a new mandatory voting proposal, S.B. 5209, that would compel registered voters to return ballots in each primary and general election. The proposal is "about behavior modification," Sen. Patty Kuderer (D–Bellevue) argued at a committee meeting on Tuesday, likening the government's role in promoting voting to that of a parent.
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
What’s A Code Brown At A Washington State Walmart And Why You’ll Want To Exit
What Are The Intercom Codes At Walmart And What Do They Mean?. Have you ever been shopping at Walmart and suddenly heard an announcement over the intercom for a code brown?. Why Is A Code Brown The Most Dangerous Intercom Code At Walmart?. If you ever hear that here in...
98.3 The KEY
