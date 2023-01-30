Read full article on original website
Wind chill warning issued for parts of eastern Idaho until Wednesday morning
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for part of eastern Idaho that remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The areas in the warning include Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School and Small.
Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week
POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
Pocatello-Chubbuck schools along with numerous other local districts canceling all Tuesday classes because of minus 30 wind chill
Classes will be canceled for an unprecedented second straight day at numerous local school districts because of the dangerously cold wind chill that's turned East Idaho into a frozen tundra. Following the National Weather Service's decision to extend its wind chill warnings for East Idaho until Tuesday, one local district after another decided to cancel all Tuesday classes. The following districts have canceled all Tuesday classes: Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25,...
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater
AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
Preschool fair on Saturday will provide resources for parents all in one place
IDAHO FALLS — For parents with small children, it can be a daunting task to find the right preschool. But a local mother in Idaho Falls is hoping to make the process easier for families by gathering all the local resources and programs together in one place. Anastassia Rogers...
Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months
POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
Nicholas Cureton
Nicholas Levi Cureton, 43, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 30, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, after suffering a stroke. Nicholas was born February 12, 1979, in Rexburg, Idaho, to William Thomas Cureton and DeEsta Curr Cureton. He grew up in Chester and attended schools in St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School in 1997. He also attended Ricks College before serving an LDS mission to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Nicholas was an Iraq War veteran and served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army as a mortarman.
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
Biz Buzz: New drink shop serves popular Mexican beverage
IDAHO FALLS – Over the last six months, Maria Sanchez has been serving her Mexican fruit and milk-based drinks to customers throughout eastern Idaho out of a food truck. The business now has a permanent location in Idaho Falls. Aguas Maria celebrated its grand opening at 3192 South 25th...
Sharon Coyle
Sharon L. Coyle, 84, of Iona, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living surrounded by her family. She was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Sharon was born on August 17, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Elmer and Theora Cooper...
Marianne Hardy
Marianne Hilmer Hardy passed away at her home on January 29, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a long and valiant fight with a terminal illness. She was born in Saint Anthony, Idaho, on January 17, 1950, to Grace Erma Cotterell and Royce Vernal Hilmer. Marianne lived her early life...
City of Pocatello changes domain, email addresses
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. Starting February 2023, the city of Pocatello has changed its domain, including email addresses, from its Pocatello.US domain to its new Pocatello.GOV domain. With many online services, the .gov domain is a meaningful signal of identity and trust utilized...
School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Below is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
