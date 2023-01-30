ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Beatrice YMCA honors donors Thursday night

BEATRICE - The Beatrice YMCA took an evening to thank its donors. Allison Leonard, head of the Beatrice Y, calls it a night to say honor those who helped transform the YMCA into a modern workout and health facility. "We're recognizing the people that made this whole thing happen," Leonard...
BEATRICE, NE
NCTC presents awards at banquet

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce named Ambassador Health the business of the year at its annual banquet. NCTC received several nominations for the company. Ambassador Health had a 5-star rating from the government’s Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and, out of 188 nursing facilities in Nebraska, was ranked No. 1.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Otoe County pushes for more child care providers

NEBRASKA CITY – A gathering of over 30 child providers in Syracuse Thursday is raising optimism that the capacity for child care can grow in Otoe County and provide much-needed relief for the workforce. Dan Mauk of Nebraska City Area EDC reports good camaraderie and good engagement at the...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
Columbus Community Hospital receives award

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A local hospital in Columbus recently received an award. The Columbus Community Hospital was given the 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Physician Engagement from Press Ganey. The award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the country’s top hospitals and health systems.
COLUMBUS, NE
Missing inmate back in custody after Omaha accident

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing in November 2022 has been found and taken into custody after an accident in Omaha. Officials said 38-year-old Robert Moss was found after he was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident near 24th St. and Farnam St. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center and was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha crash leaves one dead

OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
OMAHA, NE
Fairbury and Jansen Fire Departments Battle Thursday Night Fire

FAIRBURY - Fire Crews from Fairbury and Jansen responded to a structure fire Thursday night in rural Jefferson County. According to Fairbury Rural Fire Assistant Chief Judd Stewart, the initial call went out Thursday night shortly after 8 of a fully involved garage fire two and a half miles south of Jansen. Because they have an automatic aid agreement in place, Jansen fire was immediately requested for mutual aid as well.
FAIRBURY, NE
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice six case passes away

BEATRICE - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 "Beatrice Six" murder case has passed away. Kathleen "Kathy" Gonzalez of York died on January 10 while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She passes away at the age of 62. "She faced adversity...
BEATRICE, NE
NU Notes: National Signing Day Headquarters

Nebraska football added more talented players to its roster on Feb. 1 as part of National Signing Day. Information on the newest Huskers is below and fans can also watch a replay of the February National Signing Day Show, which featured a press conference with head coach Matt Rhule. A replay of the December National Signing Day Show is also available.
LINCOLN, NE
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson

CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
CLARKSON, NE
Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?

NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Details related to Omaha Target shooting released

OMAHA, Neb. -- The name of the Target shooter that was killed in Omaha has been released along with more details. The Omaha Police Department said the shooter was 32-year-old Joseph Jones, of Omaha. His next of kin has already been notified. Officers said Jones bought the rifle that he...
OMAHA, NE
Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault

NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Cross country move for barn, underway near Pickrell

BEATRICE – It was not your typical moving day, for Justin and Emily Haxby. No moving from house to house….or packing belongings in the moving truck. Hauling a huge barn from one location to another over two days, takes some advance planning. "We're moving it back home. This is my Grandma Roy's family property. I've worked in this barn, we've thrown thousands and thousands of bales by hand and then taken them all back out by bale elevator. It's just one of those things...I've loved the barn since I was a kid and it's been in the family...so we're gonna move it back home and save it....and use it for hay storage back home."
PICKRELL, NE
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska City man sentence to prison for mushrooms

NEBRASKA CITY - Jacob Murry, 29, of Nebraska City was sentenced to two years in prison and a year of supervised release for attempted possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver in February of 2022. Police report a north Seventh Street traffic stop where illegal drugs were found, including...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
CPD Citizens' Police Academy aims to bring public closer to law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A police department in Platte County is preparing for an annual program. The Columbus Police Department's Citizens' Police Academy begins on February 22nd. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the ins and outs of the police department. "Our goal is to inform the public,"...
COLUMBUS, NE

