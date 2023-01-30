BEATRICE – It was not your typical moving day, for Justin and Emily Haxby. No moving from house to house….or packing belongings in the moving truck. Hauling a huge barn from one location to another over two days, takes some advance planning. "We're moving it back home. This is my Grandma Roy's family property. I've worked in this barn, we've thrown thousands and thousands of bales by hand and then taken them all back out by bale elevator. It's just one of those things...I've loved the barn since I was a kid and it's been in the family...so we're gonna move it back home and save it....and use it for hay storage back home."

PICKRELL, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO