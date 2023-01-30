ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

1 Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Baker Hughes' restructuring efforts are aimed at shaving $150 million off annual costs. Firm equipment orders will lead to higher-margin services orders in a few years. Oil majors still aren't spending anything near what they did in 2014, yet the price of oil remains high.
Motley Fool

This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth

Honeywell has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. A presence in growing markets like aviation and automation could fuel long-term growth.
Motley Fool

1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential

Tractor Supply's net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential.
Motley Fool

My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023

Energy infrastructure giant Kinder Morgan reported full-year earnings on Jan. 18. The company had another excellent year and is raising its dividend again for 2023. The stock's 6.1% dividend yield is backed by ample free cash flow and solid fundamentals.
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you.
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Jumped This Week

Investors latched onto two pieces of positive news for the hydrogen fuel cell company this week. Plug Power has a long way to go in terms of proving itself as a business before investors will be able to feel comfortable with its stock.
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

American Express beat its fourth-quarter guidance and is expecting further growth in 2023. Its pivot to focusing on younger customers is generating strong performance, as well as giving it a long growth runway.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now

The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines...
