East Lansing, MI

Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: KLAA proving to be a tough league to win

One of the bigger stories in the state is the battle for the Kensington Lakes Activities Association league title in hockey, as teams head down the final stretch. Brighton currently sits at the top of the KLAA standings with 28 points and a 14-5 record this season. The Michigan High School Hockey Hub has Brighton ranked as the No. 8 team in the state and the No. 4 in Division I.
BRIGHTON, MI
Wixom Culver's fined for violating child labor laws, feds say

Wixom — A Culver's franchise restaurant in Wixom was fined after federal investigators found that 18 14- and 15 year-olds were allowed to work more than child labor laws allow, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The operator of the franchise had to pay $13,212 in civil penalties, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
WIXOM, MI
Novi battery maker Our Next Energy raises $300M in Series B funding round

Electric-vehicle battery maker Our Next Energy said Wednesday that it has raised $300 million in its latest fundraising round, bringing the Novi-based startup's valuation to more than $1 billion. The latest infusion of investment, combined with economic incentives from the state of Michigan, gives the company the capital needed to...
NOVI, MI

