Charlottesville, VA

Investigation underway in shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday night. According to CPD, officers responded to the 200 block of 10th Street NW around 10:10 p.m. Investigators collected casings as evidence, and there are no known injuries at this time. Area...
Waynesboro man arrested on multiple alleged charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested a man on multiple alleged felonies and a misdemeanor warrant. This information comes from a release sent out by the WPD on Friday, Feb. 2. According to the WPD, on Jan. 30, they executed a search warrant in the...
Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On January 31, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) took a report of two reportedly stolen firearms from Waynesboro. Later that same evening, there was a high school sporting event at Riverheads High School, and during the game, according to the ACSO, the School Resource Officer was alerted that there was a possibility of students allegedly at the event with firearms.
Man in hospital after officer involved shooting

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the western part of the county for reports of shots fired and a woman screaming around 6:27 p.m. on Thursday night. Upon arrival, they questioned a man about his possible involvement. He […]
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro. According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.
Luray man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint at West Main convenience store

LURAY, Feb. 2 — The Luray Police Department quickly resolved a potentially deadly situation on Thursday at the Family Convenience store on West Main Street. At 12:02 p.m., Luray police were dispatched to the store because “a female was reportedly being held against her will,” according to Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook. “The report was that there was a male subject with a gun not letting her leave.”
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.
Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway

STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 38-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
‘No evidence’

Although RaShall Brackney’s attorney has compared the former police chief’s lawsuit to a “15-round heavyweight title fight,” others think the judge’s January 20 ruling to dismiss will be upheld on appeal. Staff photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989,...
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
Teenager charged in high speed chase

The Harrisonburg teenager who led authorities on a high-speed chase last week faces numerous charges, not just for this incident, but for several others that have happened in the last two years. Online records showed that Marquez Sly has been charged with 20 counts since he was found guilty of...
Greene County man charged in church arson case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
