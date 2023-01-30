Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Investigation underway in shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday night. According to CPD, officers responded to the 200 block of 10th Street NW around 10:10 p.m. Investigators collected casings as evidence, and there are no known injuries at this time. Area...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested on multiple alleged charges
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested a man on multiple alleged felonies and a misdemeanor warrant. This information comes from a release sent out by the WPD on Friday, Feb. 2. According to the WPD, on Jan. 30, they executed a search warrant in the...
WHSV
Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On January 31, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) took a report of two reportedly stolen firearms from Waynesboro. Later that same evening, there was a high school sporting event at Riverheads High School, and during the game, according to the ACSO, the School Resource Officer was alerted that there was a possibility of students allegedly at the event with firearms.
Man in hospital after officer involved shooting
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A Goochland man is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting. The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the western part of the county for reports of shots fired and a woman screaming around 6:27 p.m. on Thursday night. Upon arrival, they questioned a man about his possible involvement. He […]
WSET
Former Amherst Sheriff claims serious injustice in 2019 murder, malicious wounding case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The former Amherst County Sheriff is publicly claiming that there's been a serious injustice in a 2019 murder case. This week, he voiced his frustration on his Facebook page about how the investigation was handled. In 2019, 92-year-old Doris Puleio was shot and killed in...
WHSV
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly shoplifted from a store in Waynesboro. According to a Facebook post by the WPD, the alleged shoplifting occurred on January 11, at Lowes on Lew Dewitt Boulevard of a tool set reportedly valued at $499.00.
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint at West Main convenience store
LURAY, Feb. 2 — The Luray Police Department quickly resolved a potentially deadly situation on Thursday at the Family Convenience store on West Main Street. At 12:02 p.m., Luray police were dispatched to the store because “a female was reportedly being held against her will,” according to Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook. “The report was that there was a male subject with a gun not letting her leave.”
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County authorities investigating attempted armed robbery on Route 262
A man reported to Augusta County authorities that a vehicle stopped in front of him as he was driving on Route 262 outside of Staunton on Thursday to begin an attempted armed robbery. The victim, who was not injured in the incident, told authorities that three black males in a...
WHSV
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
cbs19news
Victim of weekend shooting was member of group working to reduce gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An organization that aims to reduce gun violence on Charlottesville’s streets is mourning one of its own, who was killed in a weekend shooting. Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found in a parked SUV on Grove Street on Saturday night. He was a member of...
WSET
Woman convicted of assault and battery of LPD officer; malicious stabbing charges dropped
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted a Lynchburg woman of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer after an incident with a Lynchburg Police Department officer in 2020. The Commonwealth's Attorney said LPD responded to a report of a potential malicious wounding on February 4, 2020. After...
WHSV
Traffic stop in Mount Jackson leads to arrest
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have announced that they’ve arrested Jessie Lee Herald, who they had been searching for. According to a press release sent out by the SCSO, on Feb. 1, SCSO Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop at the 5500 block of Main St, Mount Jackson. Herald was identified and allegedly tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without injury.
YAHOO!
Man robbed while trying to exit Woodrow Wilson Parkway
STAUNTON — A man said he was trying to exit Va. 262 on Thursday afternoon in Staunton when he was robbed, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the intersection of Old Greenville Road and Va. 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). The 38-year-old victim said three men in a white Honda passenger car stopped in front of his vehicle as he was exiting Va. 262.
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
C-Ville Weekly
‘No evidence’
Although RaShall Brackney’s attorney has compared the former police chief’s lawsuit to a “15-round heavyweight title fight,” others think the judge’s January 20 ruling to dismiss will be upheld on appeal. Staff photo. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989,...
NBC 29 News
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
969wsig.com
Teenager charged in high speed chase
The Harrisonburg teenager who led authorities on a high-speed chase last week faces numerous charges, not just for this incident, but for several others that have happened in the last two years. Online records showed that Marquez Sly has been charged with 20 counts since he was found guilty of...
Fredericksburg Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
cbs19news
Greene County man charged in church arson case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been charged with the arson of a church in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports David Netting of Stanardsville is facing charges of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson; injuring or damaging any property, monument, etc.; and burning or destroying a dwelling house, etc.
