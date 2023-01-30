Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Beloved Bills Coach Interviewing With Another Team on Wednesday
The Buffalo Bills staff is focused on the Senior Bowl this week and the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February. Free agency will begin in March and then the NFL Draft in late April. The Bills don't appear to be having too many coaching changes. Offensive coordinator Ken...
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
atozsports.com
One local prospect makes perfect sense for the Bills
The Buffalo Bills might not have to look far for a possible solution to one of its biggest offseason questions. The inside linebacker position will be a hot-button topic over the next couple of months. Tremaine Edmunds is set to cash in during free agency whether that is with Buffalo, or someone else, remains to be seen.
Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans
It sounded like the usual “guy from a small town makes it big” narrative, and you could argue that to be true, but it was more than that. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s Firebaugh, Calif. roots sprouted a time ago, and so did his exposure to professional sports. It was a situation with a former Read more... The post Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5 biggest surprises from Bills’ 2022 season
The Buffalo Bills had a memorable 2022 NFL season, filled with enough ups and downs to form a roller coaster ride. While that ride fell short of the teams’ Super Bowl aspirations and came to an end in a division round playoff exit, there were plenty of surprises along the way.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Announce New Defensive Coach Hire For 2023
The Buffalo Bills have found a replacement for their safeties coach. The Bills fired Jim Salgado a few days after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. The Bills surrendered 27 points to the Bengals in snowy conditions. In Salgado’s defense, the secondary wasn’t helped by a lame pass rush in snowy conditions in Buffalo.
Bengals potential cap casualty cut candidates before free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals, at least right now and on paper, aren’t hurting for cap space. Duke Tobin and the Bengals have some of the most notable free cap space in the NFL as they charge into the offseason. But with urgency to get Joe Burrow’s extension done and a...
Yardbarker
Should the Bills Re-Sign Jordan Poyer?
The Buffalo Bills new projected cap space has the team at $-19M, according to Spotrac, which means somebody is going to have to leave. And unfortunately that could be fan favorite Jordan Poyer, who is now 31 years old. Poyer has been with the team since the new regime arrived at Buffalo in 2017. Since then, he’s been named to one Pro Bowl, and one All-Pro team. Which begs the question, should the Bills open the checkbook for the star safety?
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0